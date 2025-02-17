Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Costar Brandon Sklenar Refuses to Take Sides Amid Legal Fiasco: 'I'm Team It Ends With Us'
Brandon Sklenar may have starred alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us, but it’s clear he doesn’t want to get involved in the ongoing legal drama between the pair.
While appearing on CBS Mornings on February 17, he was asked whether he’s “Team Justin” or “Team Blake.” “I’m team It Ends With Us,” he answered, while laughing off the question.
He added he wants “people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that.”
The movie — which is about domestic violence — has hit close to home for Sklenar, as he revealed someone close to him is dealing with a domestic violence situation akin to Lively’s character in the film.
“Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life,” he explained. “It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted.”
Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed the flick, in December 2024, alleging he sexually harassed her during their time on the set of It Ends With Us. Sklenar initially seemed to throw his support behind the Gossip Girl alum, as he had shared a link to her lawsuit on his Instagram Story, writing, “For the love of God read this.” He also tagged Lively in his post and added a red heart emoji.
- Justin Baldoni Promises to Launch Website Showing 'All Correspondence' and 'Relevant Video' to Squash Blake Lively Claims
- Justin Baldoni Countersues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Her Publicist for $400 Million Over 'It Ends With Us' Smear Campaign
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Break Cover Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Baldoni filed off his own lawsuit against The New York Times, who covered Lively’s litigation against him. In January 2025, he sued Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lively’s publicist for $400 million, accusing them of defamation and extortion.
As OK! reported, Baldoni appeared on the “Gent’s Talk” podcast on February 10 and began crying over the past twelve months.
“I had an intense year,” Baldoni stated in a preview clip for the episode, adding he also has anxiety.
In the wake of the lawsuits, Baldoni began a website to show evidence he feels helps to explain his case against Lively and why he is not the person she’s trying to paint him to be. On the website, he shared texts, including one from Reynolds from February 2023, which read, “I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin.”
In another alleged text he shared, Lively turned down his offer to meet with an intimacy coordinator prior to them working together, noting she “felt good” and would meet her when they started filming.