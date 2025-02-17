Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Costar Brandon Sklenar Refuses to Take Sides Amid Legal Fiasco: 'I'm Team It Ends With Us'

Brandon Sklenar is refusing to take sides in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Brandon Sklenar may have starred alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us, but it’s clear he doesn’t want to get involved in the ongoing legal drama between the pair.

While appearing on CBS Mornings on February 17, he was asked whether he’s “Team Justin” or “Team Blake.” “I’m team It Ends With Us,” he answered, while laughing off the question.

He added he wants “people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, just keeping the focus on that.”

The movie — which is about domestic violence — has hit close to home for Sklenar, as he revealed someone close to him is dealing with a domestic violence situation akin to Lively’s character in the film.