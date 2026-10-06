'The White Lotus' Star Meghann Fahy Shows Off Toned Figure in Stunning Bikini Photos

Meghann Fahy showed off her bikini snaps!

Meghann Fahy knows how to make a splash!

The White Lotus alum showed off her toned figure in a series of stunning bikini photos from a recent trip.

"🩵🍹🐬👙," she captioned the slew of photos.

Of course, fans went crazy for the snapshots.

One person wrote, "I need that 🍹🍍 !!" while another said, "Beautiful pics❤️."

In one standout shot, Fahy slipped into a burgundy two-piece while brushing her teeth in front of a mirror.