'The White Lotus' Star Meghann Fahy Shows Off Toned Figure in Stunning Bikini Photos
Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Meghann Fahy knows how to make a splash!
The White Lotus alum showed off her toned figure in a series of stunning bikini photos from a recent trip.
"🩵🍹🐬👙," she captioned the slew of photos.
Of course, fans went crazy for the snapshots.
One person wrote, "I need that 🍹🍍 !!" while another said, "Beautiful pics❤️."
In one standout shot, Fahy slipped into a burgundy two-piece while brushing her teeth in front of a mirror.
The swimsuit featured a halter-style top and matching bottoms, both accented with gold ring hardware. Fahy turned to the side for the photo, putting her toned abs on display while keeping things casual with her blonde locks swept over one shoulder and seemingly going makeup-free.
As OK! previously reported, Fahy’s burgundy bikini selfie wasn’t the first time the actress gave her social media followers a peek at her swimwear collection.
Meghann Shows Off Her Bikini Style on Vacation
Just a few months earlier, Fahy shared several snapshots from a tropical getaway with boyfriend Leo Woodall.
The actress rocked a pink bikini one day and a red-and-white patterned bikini another day as she soaked up the sunshine during the romantic vacation.
In another moment from the trip, Fahy sported a sheer white cover-up over a white bikini while enjoying the picturesque surroundings.
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“Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!” Fahy jokingly captioned the January 2025 photo dump, referring to the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's famous rule about when people should stop wishing each other a happy new year.
The vacation wasn't all about Fahy's enviable wardrobe, as she also included a sweet glimpse of Woodall in the carousel.
One photo showed the couple's shadows cast onto the sand as they leaned in for a kiss.
As OK! previously reported, the getaway gave fans a rare peek inside Fahy and Woodall's notoriously private relationship.
Meghann and Leo Found Love on 'The White Lotus'
The two sparked romance rumors after filming the hit HBO series, though Fahy initially remained coy about their relationship.
When asked about the speculation during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Fahy teased, “Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”