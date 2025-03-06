The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy, 34, Displays Toned Abs in Burgundy Bikini: Photo
Meghann Fahy gave fans something to drool over!
On Wednesday, March 5, The White Lotus alum, 34, uploaded a seductive selfie in a burgundy bikini.
In the image, the actress was brushing her teeth while posing her toned body to the side. The blonde beauty’s curves were on full display in the sultry still that highlighted her incredible abs.
Fahy appeared to be wearing no makeup for the photo and had her hair pushed to one side while donning the swimsuit, which has gold ring details.
“Depending on the day,” The Bold Type star penned alongside the post, referencing how the second picture in the carousel featured her bundled up in bed.
In response to the upload, fans couldn’t help but rave about Fahy’s good looks.
“Umm, wut 🔥,” one user wrote, while another added, “Hot! (both).”
“You could be wearing a potato sack and still look 🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed, as a fourth individual said, “Ur so cute Meg.”
As OK! previously reported, Fahy last showed off her fit figure in January when she posted shots from her and boyfriend Leo Woodall’s vacation.
On January 7, The Perfect Couple star shared moments from their getaway, including more bikini photos.
"Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!" she wrote alongside the upload, referencing the comedian’s quote from Curb Your Enthusiasm in which he claims wishing someone a happy new year is only acceptable until January 7.
In some of the snaps, Fahy donned a tight-fitting red dress while she drank wine on a boat with her man, while in other pictures, she donned a red and white bikini.
Fahy also shared an image of her and Woodall’s shadow on the sand as they kissed.
The couple, who starred in Season 2 of The White Lotus together, started dating in 2022 but kept their romance very private. After chatter that the two were an item began to surface in January 2023, Fahy refused to confirm or deny the rumors on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys,” she said when asked about their relationship.
"It would be delicious," host Andy Cohen replied. "We would all love it."
"You would? For you, I'll say sure," she added. "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."
Cohen then asked if they were "friends with benefits," to which she responded, "We're friends."
By November 2023, they were photographed kissing, and in 2024, she shared a photo, confirming their relationship.