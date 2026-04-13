Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Inappropriate' Donald Trump for Portraying Himself as Jesus: 'He's Getting So Desperate for Attention'

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'It Was Predictable'

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Donald Trump's verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV 'predictable.'

"I will be the first to tell you, the Pope has been critical of this war — I'm Catholic, obviously — he's been critical of this war, and it occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him, and he did," she explained. "So it wasn't great. It was predictable." Kelly said she "could see it coming," since whenever someones criticizes the president, he immediately hits back.

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Source: mega Donald Trump said he's 'not a fan' of Pope Leo XIV.

"You could definitely question the wisdom of doing this with President Trump leading a nation of 330 million people. Pope Leo leads about 1.4 billion Catholics across the world. But President Trump doesn't care. He doesn't and he wouldn't even care if the majority of Americans were Catholic, which they're not, this is what he does," Kelly pointed out. "If you if he perceives you as coming at him, he will come at you."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly acknowledged Donald Trump's affinity for 'getting a rise out of people.'

The political commentator went on to read some of Trump's Truth Social comments about Pope Leo, including calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy." He also admitted in a follow-up interview that he "wasn't a fan" of the Pope.

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Megyn Kelly Slams Donald Trump's Jesus Post

Source: @megynkelly/youtube The journalist said it was 'blasphemous' for the president to portray himself as Jesus.

Kelly eventually mentioned Trump's widely ridiculed social media move in which he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus healing someone. "It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she continued. "And it is blasphemous by any definition of that word. I actually just looked it up just to, just to have it at the ready. I mean, blasphemy is a reverence towards sacred entities." Kelly called the since-deleted post "completely inappropriate."

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'This Is Completely Wrong'

Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial 'We would appreciate not being mocked for our religious beliefs,' Megyn Kelly said.