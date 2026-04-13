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Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Inappropriate' Donald Trump for Portraying Himself as Jesus: 'He's Getting So Desperate for Attention'

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
Source: @megynkelly/youtube;@realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

Megyn Kelly said it was 'blasphemous' for the president to post an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus.

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April 13 2026, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly isn't surprised by Donald Trump's attack on Pope Leo XIV — but she is disappointed by it.

The journalist discussed the situation on the Monday, April 13, episode of her self-titled show, sarcastically stating, "Seems like a great time to start a feud with a Catholic Pope."

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'It Was Predictable'

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Photo of Megyn Kelly called Donald Trump's verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV 'predictable.'
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly called Donald Trump's verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV 'predictable.'

"I will be the first to tell you, the Pope has been critical of this war — I'm Catholic, obviously — he's been critical of this war, and it occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him, and he did," she explained. "So it wasn't great. It was predictable."

Kelly said she "could see it coming," since whenever someones criticizes the president, he immediately hits back.

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Photo of Donald Trump said he's 'not a fan' of Pope Leo XIV.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he's 'not a fan' of Pope Leo XIV.

"You could definitely question the wisdom of doing this with President Trump leading a nation of 330 million people. Pope Leo leads about 1.4 billion Catholics across the world. But President Trump doesn't care. He doesn't and he wouldn't even care if the majority of Americans were Catholic, which they're not, this is what he does," Kelly pointed out. "If you if he perceives you as coming at him, he will come at you."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly acknowledged Donald Trump's affinity for 'getting a rise out of people.'

The political commentator went on to read some of Trump's Truth Social comments about Pope Leo, including calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy."

He also admitted in a follow-up interview that he "wasn't a fan" of the Pope.

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Megyn Kelly Slams Donald Trump's Jesus Post

Photo of The journalist said it was 'blasphemous' for the president to portray himself as Jesus.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

The journalist said it was 'blasphemous' for the president to portray himself as Jesus.

Kelly eventually mentioned Trump's widely ridiculed social media move in which he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus healing someone.

"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing," she continued. "And it is blasphemous by any definition of that word. I actually just looked it up just to, just to have it at the ready. I mean, blasphemy is a reverence towards sacred entities."

Kelly called the since-deleted post "completely inappropriate."

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'This Is Completely Wrong'

Photo of 'We would appreciate not being mocked for our religious beliefs,' Megyn Kelly said.
Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

'We would appreciate not being mocked for our religious beliefs,' Megyn Kelly said.

"I don't know why the president is getting so desperate for attention that he feels the need to mock 1.4 billion Catholics. It's enough for this nonsense," she emphasized. "I know you love getting a rise out of people. I know you're really enjoying being subversive. You upset all the right people. I get it, but, why? This is completely wrong."

Kelly didn't understand why he came after the Catholic community, noting many of them support the POTUS.

"We would appreciate not being mocked for our religious beliefs, something you seem to be increasingly fond of doing across most but not all religions," she declared.

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