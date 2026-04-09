Unhinged Donald Trump Blasts 'Nutjobs' Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens for Turning on Him in Absurd Rant: 'They're Stupid People!'
April 9 2026, Published 6:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump ridiculed some of his allies-turned-critics in a scathing Truth Social post as backlash over the war in Iran mounts.
On Thursday, April 9, the president named Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones, claiming they've been "fighting" him for years because "they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon."
'They're Stupid People'
The POTUS alleged they all have one thing in common: "Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"
"Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity," Trump continued, referring to how some of the stars had their programs canceled for causing controversy.
The President Disses the Stars' 'Third Rate Podcasts'
Trump said the aforementioned individuals just look to get "clicks" on their "third rate podcast[s]."
"Nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA," he added.
The president then took aim at each of their flaws, as he called Carlson a "broken man" who "couldn't even finish college," suggesting "he should see a good psychiatrist" since he's "never been the same" after he was axed by Fox News.
Trump went on to label Owens "crazy" for accusing French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, of being born a man.
- Megyn Kelly Rips Apart Donald Trump for His 'Disgusting' Posts: 'It's Wrong'
- Tucker Carlson Declares He'll 'Always Love' Donald Trump in Cringey Response to President's Scathing Attack Over Iran Conflict
- Candace Owens Tears Apart 'Coward' Donald Trump for 'Betraying' Americans: 'That’s Going to Be His Legacy'
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'I Could Get Them on My Side Anytime I Want To'
He also slammed "bankrupt" Jones for his "horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax."
The father-of-five called them "losers" and alleged, "as President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs, and, after a few times, they go 'nasty,' just like Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown [Marjorie Taylor Greene]."
'MAGA Is About Winning'
"MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE 'HOTTEST' COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!" he concluded his upload.
Trump's criticism came shortly after Kelly shamed him for the "vile" things he was saying about destroying Iran in "disgusting" Truth Social posts.