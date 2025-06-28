Megyn Kelly Calls Out Lauren Sánchez's 'Deformed' Face After Wedding Photos Go Viral: 'It's Sad'
Though most people were fawning over Lauren Sánchez's Italy wedding, it's safe to say Megyn Kelly wasn't into it.
“He does look like a walking p----- … It does give penis vibes. I’m not gonna lie, It’s not a good look for him,” Kelly said about Jeff Bezos while agreeing with her guest, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who originally called the Amazon businessman walking genitalia.
Kelly, 54, then went on to call the pilot, 55, who got married on June 27 in Venice, Italy, "deformed."
“I don’t know what she’s doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before. She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she’s my age, I don’t know what she’s done,” Kelly said on the Friday, June 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." “All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people, and they think they’ve gotta keep one-upping.”
She continued: “They have one thing done, and they get compliments on it, and then they’re like, I have to have 10 other things. And when that procedure starts to wane… they’re like, I need more. And if a little was good, more must be good. And now she’s made her face look deformed. It’s sad.”
The journalist then said she doesn't buy into the pair's love story.
“I can’t imagine living my life like that for the pleasure of somebody, and I guess the inherent deal is, you get all the money, and it’s just worth it? No,” Kelly said while claiming Bezos likes the mom-of-three to wear revealing outfits.
"Why does he like her to be showing her a-- in public, to be dressed half naked in public, to show up at the inauguration with her t--- hanging out? Why does he like that? Because I can tell you, in my marriage, which actually is loving, fun, and the opposite of miserable, Michelle [Obama], my husband does not encourage me to run around showing off my v-- or anything else. In fact, I did one racy photoshoot when I turned 40 for GQ. I was pregnant with Yardley at the time, and I was like, What the h---? I guess I'll be a marker in time. And Doug [Brunt] liked the pictures, and he was like, 'You look great, babe. I think that one gets it done.' We made [it] clear, like I totally get what you were doing, no problems whatsoever, but wouldn't want to make this a habit, and I agreed with him. Like why does he want to see the love of his life showing her t--- off to President Trump? It's a legit question," she asked.
Despite Kelly's rant, it seems like the pilot is soaking up this time.
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”
As OK! previously reported, the pilot and the billionaire and his wife had a slew of A-listers at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.