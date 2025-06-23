Did Lauren Sánchez Get Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of Jeff Bezos' Bride-to-Be Amid Buzz Over Her Transformation
Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Underwent B---- Augmentation After Her Second Pregnancy
Has Jeff Bezos' bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, had plastic surgery?
Before she met the Amazon CEO, Sánchez had already sparked rumors of undergoing b----- augmentation due to noticeable changes in her bust size over the years. However, the mom-of-three never addressed the gossip surrounding her appearance.
She Began Dealing With Plastic Surgery Rumors in the Mid-2000s
In 2003, the 55-year-old journalist made an appearance at a celebrity basketball game in Santa Monica, Calif., wearing a white top and an olive green skirt.
She also attended Open Your Eyes Magazine's celebration after the release of its Spicy Swimsuit Issue the same year. At the time, she sported a strapless, knee-length blue dress that accentuated her figure.
Nearly two years later, Sánchez graced the 2005 Macy's Passport Fashion Show with her beauty in a strapless white dress featuring a fitted bodice and an embellished belt. She completed the look with a pair of open-toed heels.
Fillers, Botox, Facelifts and Other Enhancements
The plastic surgery rumors surrounding Sánchez reached new heights when news about her romance with Bezos broke in early 2019. Social media users and celebrities — including Megyn Kelly — were critical of Sánchez's changing appearance in the years thereafter.
In 2024, the 54-year-old The Megyn Kelly Show host took a swipe at Sánchez after the latter made an outing in Milan in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.
"I'm sorry, she looks like a hooker. You look like a hooker!" Kelly said of Sánchez in an episode of her Sirius XM podcast. "And you're dating [one of] the richest men in the world. Try to be a little classy. Must everything be an exposé of your obviously over-enhanced assets?"
She added, "My whole family stopped and looked at the latest pictures... I don't mean to be such a prude, but I feel like we're losing something as a society. I don't want my daughter looking at that. And I don't want my son's looking at it either. But we did...it was hard to avoid."
Months prior to her Milan outing, Sánchez was spotted leaving Dr. Simon Ourian's office at EPIONE in Los Angeles. The place is a celebrity hot spot where stars receive non-invasive treatments, per reports.
Lauren Sánchez Made Headlines After Her 2024 Met Gala Appearance
For her 2024 Met Gala debut, Sánchez slipped into a sparkling, strapless gown embellished with pieces of glass in a floral pattern. Although her ensemble stole the spotlight, her appearance still triggered rumors of multiple cosmetic enhancements, including a facelift, rhinoplasty and lip fillers.
"Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery," New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told Nicki Swift. "Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift."
According to Dr. Kopelman, Sánchez's nose appeared slimmer and prominent, while her lips showed obvious signs she had received filler injections.
He added, "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."
Instead of plastic surgery, Dr. Kopelman suggested she should concentrate on a good skincare regimen and laser treatments.
Meanwhile, three plastic surgery experts shared similar comments about Sánchez's changing look, suggesting she likely had a nose job and a facelift.
Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich told Page Six that the author appeared to have undergone a facelift to "prevent the sagging of the facial tissue and maintain youthful neck contour." The comment aligned with what Dr. Ramtin Kassir shared, pointing out her "attached earlobe" was a clear sign she had undergone plastic surgery.
"If you do a facelift and sew everything too tight, the earlobe becomes attached to the face and loses its curved contour," said Dr. Kassir. "She's got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth. These are tell-tale giveaways of things that have been done and skin that has been pulled."
In addition, "Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor" Dr. Ehsan Ali noted Sánchez's "pulled back and tighter skin" showed she had a mini facelift.
Aside from surgical procedures, Plump Cosmetics founding injector Pamela Weinberger said the former Extra correspondent had lip filler — although it reportedly looked "a little too full."
Plastic Surgery Speculation Renewed Ahead of Her Wedding to Jeff Bezos
As Bezos and Sánchez began their wedding countdown, the Black Ops Aviation founder set the rumor mill in motion again.
More plastic surgeons weighed in on Sánchez's enhancements before her wedding to Bezos in Milan.
In January, Dr. Kopelman talked about Sánchez's pixie ear deformity after a facelift, which is something "you want to avoid in their face lifting because it doesn't look natural, it looks weird."
Dr. David Shorian, a plastic surgeon based in New York City, commented on the media personality's pursed lips, explaining she likely achieved the look through silicone injections.
"If you really look closely at her lips, you could see that they're lumpy, bumpy, and that is a telltale sign of silicone, or, you know, any kind of other permanent substance, like biopolymer, silicon, hydrogel, something like that in the lips," he explained to the Daily Mail. "Immediately, when I saw her, I could tell that, you know, she had silicone placed in her lips. The silicone has migrated, and that's what's kind of caused that sort of irregularity."
Sánchez prompted new commentary from industry professionals and internet users when she uploaded a throwback snap to mark Father's Day.
In one of her Instagram Stories, the children's book author had a more modest look as she posed with her father.
"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there, especially you. Thank you for the strength, love and laughter you bring into our lives. Grateful today and everyday," Sánchez wrote.