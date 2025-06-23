Did Lauren Sánchez Get Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of Jeff Bezos' Bride-to-Be Amid Buzz Over Her Transformation

For her 2024 Met Gala debut, Sánchez slipped into a sparkling, strapless gown embellished with pieces of glass in a floral pattern. Although her ensemble stole the spotlight, her appearance still triggered rumors of multiple cosmetic enhancements, including a facelift, rhinoplasty and lip fillers.

"Looking at the evolution of Lauren's appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery," New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told Nicki Swift. "Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift."

According to Dr. Kopelman, Sánchez's nose appeared slimmer and prominent, while her lips showed obvious signs she had received filler injections.

He added, "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers."

Instead of plastic surgery, Dr. Kopelman suggested she should concentrate on a good skincare regimen and laser treatments.

Meanwhile, three plastic surgery experts shared similar comments about Sánchez's changing look, suggesting she likely had a nose job and a facelift.

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich told Page Six that the author appeared to have undergone a facelift to "prevent the sagging of the facial tissue and maintain youthful neck contour." The comment aligned with what Dr. Ramtin Kassir shared, pointing out her "attached earlobe" was a clear sign she had undergone plastic surgery.

"If you do a facelift and sew everything too tight, the earlobe becomes attached to the face and loses its curved contour," said Dr. Kassir. "She's got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth. These are tell-tale giveaways of things that have been done and skin that has been pulled."

In addition, "Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor" Dr. Ehsan Ali noted Sánchez's "pulled back and tighter skin" showed she had a mini facelift.

Aside from surgical procedures, Plump Cosmetics founding injector Pamela Weinberger said the former Extra correspondent had lip filler — although it reportedly looked "a little too full."