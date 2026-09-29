Megyn Kelly Claims Tom Brady's 'Party' Lifestyle Caused Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Says He Wasn't 'Interested' in Being an 'Actual Husband'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly claimed she knew the "real" reason behind the demise of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage, blasting reports that the athlete's focus was always on his football career.
"He was all football during the days, but Tom Brady, even when he was married to Giselle, liked to go out and party a lot," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Monday, September 28 broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Megyn Kelly on the 'Real' Reason Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Failed
Kelly continued, "Maybe not while football season was going on or before a big game, but I mean I know plenty of people, and I know where he was going, and this was one of her objections."
The journalist claimed that she had been told by a "reliable source," that the supermodel, 46, "did not want him hanging out in clubs or out late carousing with dudes in bars."
Tom Brady Wasn't 'Interested' in Being an 'Actual Husband'
"She wanted him to be home with her. She's a Brazilian. These tend to be very traditional women and wives," "The Megyn Kelly Show" host claimed. "They love their husbands, and they want actual husbands ... And my information is Tom Brady really wasn't interested, even though Giselle was his wife."
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Brady, 49, called it quits in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk.
- Megyn Kelly Believes Tom Brady 'Should Regret' Extra NFL Year Since It Prompted 'Collapse' Of His & Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
- Marriage On The Rocks? Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen 'In A Fight' As Football Legend Misses 11 Days Of Training For 'Personal Reasons'
- Tom Brady Admits He Can't 'Balance' Home Life & Football Because His 'Competitiveness Takes Over'
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Gisele Bünchen Found Love With Joaquim Valente
As for Bündchen, she found love with her former Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The pair reportedly began as friends before starting their romantic relationship in 2023.
Their romance has only continued to move in the fast lane, as the pair welcomed a child in February 2025 before having their secret wedding later that year.
Tom Brady Was 'Stunned' at Gisele Bündchen's Baby News
Kelly claimed that Brady was "absolutely stunned" to hear about his ex's pregnancy, highlighting that a month after the baby news broke, the retired athlete shared a photo on Instagram declaring that football was his "true love."
"That was the softest middle finger. Presumably, the true love being football, and not his wife," Kelly said. "You might mention your children there, unless they're actually not a football for you, and perhaps they're not, because when Giselle was asking Tom to stay home with her and their children, and he was allegedly saying no."
She continued, "The point is simply, what might have been if they could have found a way between his enormous career and hers to actually raise the kids in a more active, present way. Maybe their marriage could've been saved."