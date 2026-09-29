Megyn Kelly Claims Tom Brady's 'Party' Lifestyle Caused Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Says He Wasn't 'Interested' in Being an 'Actual Husband'

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Megyn Kelly claimed she knew the "real" reason behind the demise of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage, blasting reports that the athlete's focus was always on his football career. "He was all football during the days, but Tom Brady, even when he was married to Giselle, liked to go out and party a lot," Kelly, 55, claimed during the Monday, September 28 broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly claimed she knew the 'real' reason behind Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce.

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Megyn Kelly on the 'Real' Reason Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Failed

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot in 2009.

Kelly continued, "Maybe not while football season was going on or before a big game, but I mean I know plenty of people, and I know where he was going, and this was one of her objections." The journalist claimed that she had been told by a "reliable source," that the supermodel, 46, "did not want him hanging out in clubs or out late carousing with dudes in bars."

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Tom Brady Wasn't 'Interested' in Being an 'Actual Husband'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed that Gisele Bündchen wanted Tom Brady 'at home' with her.

"She wanted him to be home with her. She's a Brazilian. These tend to be very traditional women and wives," "The Megyn Kelly Show" host claimed. "They love their husbands, and they want actual husbands ... And my information is Tom Brady really wasn't interested, even though Giselle was his wife." As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Brady, 49, called it quits in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including Brooks Nader and Irina Shayk.

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Gisele Bünchen Found Love With Joaquim Valente

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente in December 2025.

As for Bündchen, she found love with her former Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The pair reportedly began as friends before starting their romantic relationship in 2023. Their romance has only continued to move in the fast lane, as the pair welcomed a child in February 2025 before having their secret wedding later that year.

Tom Brady Was 'Stunned' at Gisele Bündchen's Baby News

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.