Gisele Bündchen Says Having a Baby at 45 Was an 'Opportunity to Live Again' and Embrace Life's Joys
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 6:51 a.m. ET
Gisele Bündchen is opening up about becoming a mother again at 45.
The former Victoria’s Secret model, who welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with Joaquim Valente in February 2025, reflected on motherhood and the joy she has found in this stage of her life.
Gisele Bündchen Reflected on the Joy of Becoming a Mother Again
“Having a baby at this moment of my life is such a gift, because I’m in a different place,” Bündchen said in an interview with i-D. “I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t feel like I really, quite frankly, care.”
“I’m not defined by other people’s opinions. I feel like I get to choose how I want to live my life," she continued.
For the Vogue cover star, having children has also been a reminder to slow down and appreciate life as it happens.
“Kids give us this opportunity to live again, to be more present and to experience life again. To do it maybe differently than we’ve done it before,” she said, adding, “I don’t know. I find every little thing so amazing.”
The supermodel is also mom to 16-year-old son Benjamin and 13-year-old daughter Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. The former couple was married from 2009 until their divorce in 2022.
Gisele Bündchen Is Embracing a Slower Pace With Her Children
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Bündchen has been candid about how much her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother. She revealed that she turns down the vast majority of work opportunities because she doesn't want to miss the everyday moments with her children.
“I say no to 99 percent of the jobs I’m offered because, when I put it on the scale, I’m like, ‘Am I going to miss my daughter’s volleyball game? Am I going to miss going to the park with my son? Am I going to miss my son DJing?’” she shared.
The model has also embraced those seemingly ordinary moments with her youngest child. She previously shared that her 16-month-old son watched her clean at a park in Miami and wanted to help.
“I mean, he’s 16 months and he saw that I was cleaning the park—because Miami, it’s so damp all the time!—and he wanted to participate and he felt really good about it,” Bündchen explained.
Those little moments appear to be exactly what the mom-of-three wants to hold onto.
“Life is a gift,” she said, before adding, “I think I have so much joy in my life because I really see the ordinary as the extraordinary.”