Megyn Kelly's Shocking Confession: TV Star Says She 'Doesn't Give a S---' About Donald Trump Getting 'Handsy' With E. Jean Carroll 20 Years Ago
TV personality Megyn Kelly recently spoke with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, where she made a shocking confession about President Donald Trump.
During her interview, Kelly revealed she couldn’t care less about Trump’s questionable past with women, particularly his alleged abuse against E. Jean Carroll in 1995 and 1996.
“I don't give a s--- about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago,” Kelly exclaimed. “I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughter's sports, which he has.”
She continued: “I want someone who will stand up to the insane DEI policies so that white kids will stop hearing in school that they're born with some original sin from which they cannot recover, which he has."
Kelly also told Garcia-Navarro of The New York Times how she doesn’t believe Trump’s promiscuous past as a celebrity should be held over his head, even if what some women say is true.
“Most of the allegations against him are much more complicated than the mainstream media would have you believe,” she said. “And, I don’t think Donald Trump is a rapist or a sexual assaulter.”
“I do think he’s taken inappropriate liberties with women and gotten handsy with them, in a way he’s owned himself. Ok? Years ago when he was a celebrity — it is what it is, that’s the past. It’s just about so much more than that,” she added.
Notably, Kelly co-hosted several shows on Fox News from 2004-2017. She also anchored Megyn Kelly Today on NBC from 2017-2019. She was fired from NBC after making remarks about supporting blackface as part of a Halloween costume.
“Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character," she said on Megyn Kelly Today, referring to white people painting their faces black for Halloween.
Kelly is also known for her accusations against former Fox CEO, Roger Ailes. Kelly claimed Ailes sexually harassed her and Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News anchor.
After making headlines, the story was adapted into the film, Bombshell, in December 2019. Following its release, Kelly publicly stated how, at the time of the abuse, she felt too defeated to control the situation.
"I do wish I had done more, even though I was powerless," Kelly said in a YouTube video. "What if I had thrown myself on the fire back then?"