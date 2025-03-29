Megyn Kelly's Shocking Confession: TV Star Says She 'Doesn't Give a S---' About Donald Trump Getting 'Handsy' With E. Jean Carroll 20 Years Ago

“I don't give a s--- about Trump getting handsy with somebody 20 years ago,” Kelly exclaimed. “I want someone who will close the border, which he has. I want someone who will keep boys out of my daughter's sports, which he has.”

She continued: “I want someone who will stand up to the insane DEI policies so that white kids will stop hearing in school that they're born with some original sin from which they cannot recover, which he has."