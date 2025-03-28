Donald Trump Called a Hypocrite for Saying Women 'Are Treated Very Badly' After He Was Found Liable for Sexual Abuse: 'So Gross and Creepy'
Donald Trump was called out on social media for a response he gave when discussing Women's History Month at a White House event.
After discussing the divided issue of transgender women participating in women's sports, a reporter asked the president, "What is a woman and why is it important that we understand the difference between men and women?"
"Well, it's sort of easy to answer for me because a woman is somebody that can have a baby under certain circumstances," he replied.
"A woman is a person who's much smarter than a man, I've always found," he continued, sparking laughter from the audience. "A woman is person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success. And a woman is a person that in many cases has been treated very badly."
Countless people found his reply hypocritical since he was found liable of sexually assaulting journalist E. Jean Carroll and has been accused of doing so to multiple other women.
"Isn't he the one who has treated women badly? Like repeatedly?" one person wrote on X, the platform formerly named as Twitter.
"A woman is someone who avoids being alone with Donald Trump," another individual quipped, while a third wrote, "E. Jean Carroll was treated 'very badly' and a jury agreed!"
"Hearing this man talk about women makes my skin crawl," a fourth social media user said, with a fifth calling the president "so gross and creepy."
As OK! reported, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the '90s. He denied the allegation and claimed he never "met, saw or touched" her before she publicized her claims.
The writer filed a lawsuit against him and stated, "Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me. When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, even insulted my appearance."
Carroll explained she was "filing this [the lawsuit] on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled."
Trump was eventually found liable and ordered to pay a total of $83 million in damages.
The commander in chief filed an appeal and posted a $91.6 million bond.
Over the decades, the businessman has been accused of rape, kissing and groping multiple women without consent — allegations he denied.
He also sparked controversy when in a resurfaced 2005 interview with Billy Bush for Access Hollywood, Trump bragged about being able to do whatever he wanted to women.
"You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----," he said.