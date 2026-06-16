or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

She's a 'Poser': Megyn Kelly Disses Jennifer Lopez for 'Dressing Up' to Watch the Knicks Finals

megyn kelly criticizes jennifer lopez knicks finals look photo
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube; MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Megyn Kelly slammed 'poser' Jennifer Lopez for 'dressing up' to watch the New York Knicks Finals game at home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is once again taking aim at Jennifer Lopez.

The political commentator recently criticized the singer and actress after Lopez shared a social media video celebrating the New York Knicks' victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Lopez posted footage of herself watching the game from home while dressed in a stylish sage green skirt, matching cardigan and white top.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly criticized Jennifer Lopez after the singer posted a video celebrating the New York Knicks' Game 5 NBA Finals victory.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Megyn Kelly criticized Jennifer Lopez after the singer posted a video celebrating the New York Knicks' Game 5 NBA Finals victory.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a discussion on her show, Kelly argued that the clip felt overly staged.

“I’m not gonna lie, I think J.Lo is a poser. She posted this video. Watch this… It’s her in what's clearly a multi-million-dollar home, this huge TV, I can’t even explain the luxury we're looking at, the fireplace, the windows, floor-to-ceiling. She’s dressed up. Because who doesn't have someone filming them when something wonderful happens, just to post it on social media?” Kelly blasted.

Lopez's post comes after the New York Knicks secured a major win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, June 13.

The victory marked a significant moment for the franchise, which had not celebrated a Finals win in more than five decades.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Not the First Time Kelly Has Criticized Lopez

image of Megyn Kelly called Jennifer Lopez a 'poser' and claimed the social media clip appeared carefully staged inside her luxurious home.
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly called Jennifer Lopez a 'poser' and claimed the social media clip appeared carefully staged inside her luxurious home.

This isn't the first time Kelly has publicly gone after Lopez.

As OK! previously reported, the broadcaster also took issue with Lopez's wardrobe choices during Indian billionaire Vamsi Gadiraju's lavish wedding celebration in November 2025.

Speaking on an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly discussed the singer's stage outfits while talking with guest Benny Johnson.

"Why won't Jennifer Lopez wear clothing? Explain this to me. She's 56, I think she's almost 57 now. She went to performance on a billionaire's wedding in India. Let me just show you what she chose to wear," the broadcaster ranted.

For one performance, Lopez wore a sparkling gold corset paired with matching knee-high boots while entertaining guests at the wedding festivities.

Reports later claimed the entertainer earned approximately $2 million for her appearance.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Cinescoop7/X
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Takes Issue With Lopez's Fashion Choices

image of Jennifer Lopez shared the video while wearing a sage green skirt, matching cardigan and white top as she watched the game.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shared the video while wearing a sage green skirt, matching cardigan and white top as she watched the game.

Kelly continued her critique by questioning whether Lopez's stage looks were age-appropriate.

"I’m not begrudging her looking good at her age, but I'm in favor of clothing. Just a little. It doesn't have to be that much, but generally, to cover your v--. Like that at 57 seems like an appropriate standard," Kelly scoffed. "It’s too much!"

She also took issue with another outfit Lopez wore during the multi-day event, though Kelly acknowledged it was one of the performer's more modest ensembles. At some point during the wedding celebration, Lopez stepped onstage in a black leather bodysuit featuring cutout details across the midsection, paired with a cropped long-sleeved top.

"Another one was this leather strappy [look]. You can see virtually everything," Kelly critiqued. "I'm sorry, she had her day of being the s-- kitten when she was in her 20s and early 30s. It worked [and] made her star."

image of Megyn Kelly previously targeted Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe choices during her reported $2 million performance at billionaire Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding in India.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly previously targeted Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe choices during her reported $2 million performance at billionaire Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding in India.

Kelly then suggested Lopez should take a different approach to her public image as she gets older.

"Why can't she now, as she's getting closer to pushing 60… you can still be saucy. She could wear a tight dress. She could pull a Tina Turner right, who never lost her s-- appeal ever, but didn't look desperate ever either," the host said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.