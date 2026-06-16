She's a 'Poser': Megyn Kelly Disses Jennifer Lopez for 'Dressing Up' to Watch the Knicks Finals
June 16 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is once again taking aim at Jennifer Lopez.
The political commentator recently criticized the singer and actress after Lopez shared a social media video celebrating the New York Knicks' victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Lopez posted footage of herself watching the game from home while dressed in a stylish sage green skirt, matching cardigan and white top.
During a discussion on her show, Kelly argued that the clip felt overly staged.
“I’m not gonna lie, I think J.Lo is a poser. She posted this video. Watch this… It’s her in what's clearly a multi-million-dollar home, this huge TV, I can’t even explain the luxury we're looking at, the fireplace, the windows, floor-to-ceiling. She’s dressed up. Because who doesn't have someone filming them when something wonderful happens, just to post it on social media?” Kelly blasted.
Lopez's post comes after the New York Knicks secured a major win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, June 13.
The victory marked a significant moment for the franchise, which had not celebrated a Finals win in more than five decades.
Not the First Time Kelly Has Criticized Lopez
This isn't the first time Kelly has publicly gone after Lopez.
As OK! previously reported, the broadcaster also took issue with Lopez's wardrobe choices during Indian billionaire Vamsi Gadiraju's lavish wedding celebration in November 2025.
Speaking on an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly discussed the singer's stage outfits while talking with guest Benny Johnson.
"Why won't Jennifer Lopez wear clothing? Explain this to me. She's 56, I think she's almost 57 now. She went to performance on a billionaire's wedding in India. Let me just show you what she chose to wear," the broadcaster ranted.
For one performance, Lopez wore a sparkling gold corset paired with matching knee-high boots while entertaining guests at the wedding festivities.
Reports later claimed the entertainer earned approximately $2 million for her appearance.
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Kelly Takes Issue With Lopez's Fashion Choices
Kelly continued her critique by questioning whether Lopez's stage looks were age-appropriate.
"I’m not begrudging her looking good at her age, but I'm in favor of clothing. Just a little. It doesn't have to be that much, but generally, to cover your v--. Like that at 57 seems like an appropriate standard," Kelly scoffed. "It’s too much!"
She also took issue with another outfit Lopez wore during the multi-day event, though Kelly acknowledged it was one of the performer's more modest ensembles. At some point during the wedding celebration, Lopez stepped onstage in a black leather bodysuit featuring cutout details across the midsection, paired with a cropped long-sleeved top.
"Another one was this leather strappy [look]. You can see virtually everything," Kelly critiqued. "I'm sorry, she had her day of being the s-- kitten when she was in her 20s and early 30s. It worked [and] made her star."
Kelly then suggested Lopez should take a different approach to her public image as she gets older.
"Why can't she now, as she's getting closer to pushing 60… you can still be saucy. She could wear a tight dress. She could pull a Tina Turner right, who never lost her s-- appeal ever, but didn't look desperate ever either," the host said.