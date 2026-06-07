Bombshell Energy! Inside Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Looks Ever — Including the Iconic Green Versace Look at the 2000 Grammys

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'The Roast of Kevin Hart' Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez served looks at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' red carpet event.

Jennifer Lopez just keeps serving one jaw-dropping look after another. The "Cant' Get Enough" songstress became the center of attention on the red carpet at The Roast of Kevin Hart during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival 2026, arriving in a sultry, monochromatic red dress with a plunging neckline and side ruching details. She completed the look with a matching mini bag, strappy high heels and tinted sunglasses.

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2025 American Music Awards

Source: MEGA She wore a gown by Defaïence at the time.

Lopez served a standout fashion moment at the 2025 American Music Awards! For the event, the "On The Floor" singer showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a Defaïence gown featuring a plunging neckline and a high leg slit. She amped up the look with metallic gold heels.

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'Wicked' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: MEGA She joined the gathering in November 2024.

For the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, Lopez had all eyes on her in a beaded brown and cream Zuhair Murad gown with cutouts and matching cream heels. She accessorized with sparkly bangles that harmonized with her clutch.

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2024 Met Gala

Source: MEGA The gown was designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Following the 2024 Met Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," she had fans swooning over her stunning look that consisted of a see-through Schiaparelli gown featuring a daring neckline and elegant draping with a front slit. The whole ensemble was accentuated with sparkly embellishments, including rhinestones and pearls.

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2023 Met Gala

Source: MEGA It was Jennifer Lopez's first gala after her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The Selena actress was an ultimate head-turner at the 2023 Met Gala, making an appearance in a custom Ralph Lauren silk velvet halter gown with a satin skirt and dramatic floral collar. The midriff-baring dress complemented her dramatic black train and elegant silk gloves.

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2000 Grammy Awards

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's look at the time remains iconic more than two decades later.

Rocking her most unforgettable look yet, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker mesmerized fans with her beauty as she brought high-fashion glamour to the 2000 Grammy Awards. She wore the iconic green Versace gown with a figure-flattering silhouette and a neckline that plunged to the navel. "I didn't think it was all that risqué, to be honest. The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested," she said of the scandalous number in an interview with Vogue. "That was a moment that captured people's imaginations, I think…. in terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time. Even if you don't know my music and you don't know my movies, people know about that moment and that dress. That was it."

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Fitness Queen

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez maintains an active lifestyle.

Lopez never runs out of sizzling gym snaps! In February, she rocked a maroon workout set featuring a curve-hugging bra and matching leggings. She posed in front of a gym mirror while seated on a weight bench, parading her envy-worthy figure. "Keep it simple…" she captioned her post.

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Half Cowgirl, Half Bikini Goddess

Source: @jlo/Instagram She showcases her athletic frame on Instagram.

"She'll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️," Lopez captioned a January 2025 photoset, which showed her donning a black cowboy hat, a barely-there bikini set and snow boots.

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Sultry Luxe

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez perfectly delivered a monochromatic look.

The Hustlers actress leaned against the wall while modeling her metallic halter gown with a dangerously deep neckline and a matching oversized fur coat. Her slicked-back hairstyle provided a clearer view of her famous décolletage, completing the glamorous moment. "🤎✨🤎," she captioned the hot upload.

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Sizzling!

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez still looks good in her 50s.