Jennifer Lopez, 55, Nearly Has a Wardrobe Malfunction in Busty Metallic Gown: See the Hot Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 55, Nearly Has a Wardrobe Malfunction in Busty Metallic Gown

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her jaw-dropping figure. On Saturday, February 1, the “On the Floor” singer, 55, stunned in a low-cut brown metallic gown during a new sultry photoshoot.

Source: @jlo/Instagram 'It’s giving GODDESS✨,' one person penned under the steamy photos of Jennifer Lopez.

The images showed the mother-of-two posing in the revealing ensemble as her bare chest was on display. The brunette beauty accessorized the look with a large diamond necklace, earrings and a matching brown fur coat. “🤎✨🤎,” she captioned the snapshots, in which she wore a bronzed makeup look.

In response to the gorgeous post, fans of Lopez gushed over her appearance. “It’s giving GODDESS✨,” one person penned, while another added, “🔥🔥🔥🔥I meannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez nearly showed her private parts in the metallic brown gown.

“Looking like a million bucks ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 bombshell,” a third noted, as a fourth joked, “They call her SlayLo 🔥.” As OK! previously reported, this is not the only time the Selena actress has put her good looks on display recently, as she showed off her abs during an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The four-time divorcee shared a photo in a flowy beige cropped parachute jacket and matching pants as she leaned closely toward her Kiss of the Spider Woman costar Ian Tonatiuh at one of the festival’s star-studded parties. At the event, she shocked fans with a surprise 10-minute performance by stepping behind the DJ booth during the Casamigos bash.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez recently did a surprise 10-minute performance at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Lopez treated the audience to a mini-set of early 2000s classics. One source who was there that night raved about her performance. “The energy was buzzing,” the insider told People, noting how Lopez completely changed the vibe of the party for the better.

In addition to strutting her stuff at the Casamigos gathering, she also was seen living it up at TAO’s Sunday, January 26, bash. "Guests would not stop talking about how amazing she looked," another source spilled, adding that Lopez was "glowing."

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez was the life of the party while at bashes for the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.