or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Megyn Kelly Drags Jennifer Lopez's Wimbledon Outfit as a 'Violation' After Claiming Singer 'Doesn’t Know Anything About Tennis'

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Jennifer Lopez
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Jennifer Lopez's outfit during her recent appearance at Wimbledon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly didn't hold back while brutally ripping Jennifer Lopez's outfit at Wimbledon.

“We were watching Wimbledon and who we do see paraded, right down, in the royal box, but J. Lo, who doesn’t know anything about tennis,” Kelly, 55, said during the Tuesday, July 14, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram

Megyn Kelly took several shots at Jennifer Lopez's recent appearance at Wimbledon.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Harshly Ripped Jennifer Lopez for Not Being 'Into Tennis'

Photo of Megyn Kelly hinted that Jennifer Lopez was at the tennis match 'for PR.'
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly hinted that Jennifer Lopez was at the tennis match 'for PR.'

The journalist's comments come days after the "I'm Real" artist, 56, was spotted in London on Sunday, July 12, attending the 2026 tennis championships alongside other A-listers like Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo.

Kelly ripped the outing, suggesting that Lopez was "not into tennis" and instead viewed the event as "another vehicle for her to use for PR."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Blasted Jennifer Lopez's Hat as a 'Violation'

Photo of Megyn Kelly suggested that Jennifer Lopez's hat would block the view of people behind her.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly suggested that Jennifer Lopez's hat would block the view of people behind her.

Kelly criticized the New York native's "huge sun-blocking hat," calling the accessory a "violation of all the protocols of Wimbledon and tennis watching in general."

"One wrong move and you're blocking the people behind you from seeing the ball that travels across the court," she continued.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacted to Megyn Kelly's Comments

Photo of Many users felt Megyn Kelly was unfairly targeting Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Many users felt Megyn Kelly was unfairly targeting Jennifer Lopez.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many defending the singer in the comments section.

"Not a single celebrity who attended that event had any history of talking about tennis or even posting themselves playing it. Yet you're only targeting J. Lo. It honestly seems like you're just jealous of her," one critic said, while another added, "Disappointed in you Meg - your show is not kind!"

"It didn’t appear that her hat blocked the view of anyone behind her," a third pointed out. "Not a fan of JayLo but give it up MK. Sometimes you get on your high horse with no basis."

Megyn Kelly Judged Jennifer Lopez's Provocative Outfits in the Past

Others understood Kelly's point, writing, "Thank you for calling this out. Way too many non-tennis fans at these events. Social media has ruined them."

Kelly hasn't shied away from criticizing the Wedding Planner actress in the past for her fashion choices. After Lopez performed at an Indian billionaire's wedding in November 2025, Kelly took shots at the provocative outfits she wore on stage.

"Why won't Jennifer Lopez wear clothing? Explain this to me. She's 56, I think she's almost 57 now. She went to perform at a billionaire's wedding in India. Let me just show you what she chose to wear," Kelly said during an appearance on her show. "I'm not begrudging her looking good at her age, but I'm in favor of clothing. Just a little. It doesn't have to be that much, but generally, to cover your v--. Like that, at 57 seems like an appropriate standard. It's too much!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.