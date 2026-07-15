Megyn Kelly Drags Jennifer Lopez's Wimbledon Outfit as a 'Violation' After Claiming Singer 'Doesn’t Know Anything About Tennis'

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Megyn Kelly didn't hold back while brutally ripping Jennifer Lopez's outfit at Wimbledon. “We were watching Wimbledon and who we do see paraded, right down, in the royal box, but J. Lo, who doesn’t know anything about tennis,” Kelly, 55, said during the Tuesday, July 14, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Megyn Kelly took several shots at Jennifer Lopez's recent appearance at Wimbledon.

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Megyn Kelly Harshly Ripped Jennifer Lopez for Not Being 'Into Tennis'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly hinted that Jennifer Lopez was at the tennis match 'for PR.'

The journalist's comments come days after the "I'm Real" artist, 56, was spotted in London on Sunday, July 12, attending the 2026 tennis championships alongside other A-listers like Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo. Kelly ripped the outing, suggesting that Lopez was "not into tennis" and instead viewed the event as "another vehicle for her to use for PR."

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Megyn Kelly Blasted Jennifer Lopez's Hat as a 'Violation'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly suggested that Jennifer Lopez's hat would block the view of people behind her.

Kelly criticized the New York native's "huge sun-blocking hat," calling the accessory a "violation of all the protocols of Wimbledon and tennis watching in general." "One wrong move and you're blocking the people behind you from seeing the ball that travels across the court," she continued.

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Social Media Reacted to Megyn Kelly's Comments

Source: MEGA Many users felt Megyn Kelly was unfairly targeting Jennifer Lopez.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many defending the singer in the comments section. "Not a single celebrity who attended that event had any history of talking about tennis or even posting themselves playing it. Yet you're only targeting J. Lo. It honestly seems like you're just jealous of her," one critic said, while another added, "Disappointed in you Meg - your show is not kind!" "It didn’t appear that her hat blocked the view of anyone behind her," a third pointed out. "Not a fan of JayLo but give it up MK. Sometimes you get on your high horse with no basis."

Megyn Kelly Judged Jennifer Lopez's Provocative Outfits in the Past