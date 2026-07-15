Megyn Kelly Drags Jennifer Lopez's Wimbledon Outfit as a 'Violation' After Claiming Singer 'Doesn’t Know Anything About Tennis'
July 15 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back while brutally ripping Jennifer Lopez's outfit at Wimbledon.
“We were watching Wimbledon and who we do see paraded, right down, in the royal box, but J. Lo, who doesn’t know anything about tennis,” Kelly, 55, said during the Tuesday, July 14, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show.
Megyn Kelly Harshly Ripped Jennifer Lopez for Not Being 'Into Tennis'
The journalist's comments come days after the "I'm Real" artist, 56, was spotted in London on Sunday, July 12, attending the 2026 tennis championships alongside other A-listers like Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo.
Kelly ripped the outing, suggesting that Lopez was "not into tennis" and instead viewed the event as "another vehicle for her to use for PR."
Megyn Kelly Blasted Jennifer Lopez's Hat as a 'Violation'
Kelly criticized the New York native's "huge sun-blocking hat," calling the accessory a "violation of all the protocols of Wimbledon and tennis watching in general."
"One wrong move and you're blocking the people behind you from seeing the ball that travels across the court," she continued.
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Social Media Reacted to Megyn Kelly's Comments
The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many defending the singer in the comments section.
"Not a single celebrity who attended that event had any history of talking about tennis or even posting themselves playing it. Yet you're only targeting J. Lo. It honestly seems like you're just jealous of her," one critic said, while another added, "Disappointed in you Meg - your show is not kind!"
"It didn’t appear that her hat blocked the view of anyone behind her," a third pointed out. "Not a fan of JayLo but give it up MK. Sometimes you get on your high horse with no basis."
Megyn Kelly Judged Jennifer Lopez's Provocative Outfits in the Past
Others understood Kelly's point, writing, "Thank you for calling this out. Way too many non-tennis fans at these events. Social media has ruined them."
Kelly hasn't shied away from criticizing the Wedding Planner actress in the past for her fashion choices. After Lopez performed at an Indian billionaire's wedding in November 2025, Kelly took shots at the provocative outfits she wore on stage.
"Why won't Jennifer Lopez wear clothing? Explain this to me. She's 56, I think she's almost 57 now. She went to perform at a billionaire's wedding in India. Let me just show you what she chose to wear," Kelly said during an appearance on her show. "I'm not begrudging her looking good at her age, but I'm in favor of clothing. Just a little. It doesn't have to be that much, but generally, to cover your v--. Like that, at 57 seems like an appropriate standard. It's too much!"