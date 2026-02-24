Olympian Jack Hughes Fires Back at Critics After Donald Trump Joke Backlash: 'We're Proud to Be Americans'
Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes pushed back at critics after a viral moment involving Donald Trump sparked online outrage.
The controversy erupted after Trump phoned the U.S. men's hockey team during their locker room celebration in Milan following their first Olympic gold medal win since 1980.
The Men and Women's Hockey Teams Are 'Tight'
As FBI director Kash Patel held up the phone, Trump joked, "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," adding that if he didn't, "I do believe I probably would be impeached."
The players laughed, and the clip quickly made the rounds on social media.
Hughes later insisted the backlash missed the bigger picture.
"Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Olympic Village, I think we are so tight with their group," he said in an interview alongside his brother, Quinn, per ESPN. "After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 a.m. in the morning with them. We go from there, pack our bags and we're on the bus."
He added, "People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them. The same way we feel about them, they feel about us."
'People Are So Negative'
Speaking at a team celebration in Miami, Jack addressed the criticism head-on.
"Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. People are so negative out there, and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing," he said.
The Men's Hockey Team Is Going to the White House
During an appearance on Good Morning America, Quinn confirmed the men's team planned to attend the State of the Union.
"I don't know how much I’m allowed to say, but yes. We're excited to go. It's not something you get to do every Tuesday. It's going to be special for us," Quinn said, also stressing the team's support of the women's squad.
Quinn made it clear the visit isn't about politics.
"Yeah, we're excited. Everything is so political. We're athletes. We're so proud to represent the U.S. When you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we're proud to be Americans, and that's so patriotic," he said. "No matter what your views are, we're super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that."
Don Jr.'s Embarrassing Post
The brother's comments on the incident come after Donald Trump Jr. posted a "ridiculous" side-by-side image of Jack and Donald.
The photoshopped image showed Jack draped in the American flag with his fist in the air and a bloody mouth after chipping a tooth during the big game. Right below Jack was the now-infamous picture of Donald after his assassination attempt in 2024. His fist is raised high in the air while blood is splattered across his face and ear.
Many people found the post "embarrassing" and begged the president's son to take it down.