Olympian Jack Hughes Fires Back at Critics After Donald Trump Joke Backlash: 'We're Proud to Be Americans'

Jack Hughes responded to backlash after he and Team USA laughed at Donald Trump's joke about the women's hockey team.

The controversy erupted after Trump phoned the U.S. men's hockey team during their locker room celebration in Milan following their first Olympic gold medal win since 1980.

As FBI director Kash Patel held up the phone, Trump joked, "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," adding that if he didn't, "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

The players laughed, and the clip quickly made the rounds on social media.

Hughes later insisted the backlash missed the bigger picture.

"Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Olympic Village, I think we are so tight with their group," he said in an interview alongside his brother, Quinn, per ESPN. "After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 a.m. in the morning with them. We go from there, pack our bags and we're on the bus."

He added, "People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them. The same way we feel about them, they feel about us."