or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Eyes Gold Medal From U.S. Men's Hockey Team 

Split photo of Donald Trump and U.S. men's hockey player.
Source: MEGA

Following their Oval Office visit, some of the U.S. Men's hockey team attended Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Profile Image

Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a White House visit on Tuesday, February 24, President Donald Trump jokingly told U.S. men's hockey player and Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk that he was "not giving back" the player's Olympic gold medal after putting it on.

While meeting with the team in the Oval Office, Tkachuk offered to let Trump wear his medal.

The gleeful POTUS draped it around his neck while sitting at the Resolute Desk and quipped, "I’m not giving it back," which sparked laughter from the players and staff.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump Loves All Things Gold

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of MAGA hockey player Matthew Tkachuk said he'd trade his gold for a presidential pen.
Source: @YouTube/FoxNews

MAGA hockey player Matthew Tkachuk said he'd trade his gold for a presidential pen.

Tkachuk playfully responded to the president's joke by offering to trade the gold medal for one of the president's pens.

This wasn’t the first time the medal-happy POTUS coveted someone else’s prize.

In January he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from the 2025 winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, during a meeting at the White House after previously campaigning for the honor and complaining about not winning it himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Again Joked About Awarding Himself Medal of Honor

Image of At the SOTU, President Donald Trump joked again about awarding himself the Medal of Honor
Source: MEGA

At the SOTU, President Donald Trump joked again about awarding himself the Medal of Honor.

The 79-year-old also drew widespread criticism from veterans organizations after suggesting he might try to change the law to award himself the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military decoration for valor.

During a speech in Georgia on February 19, the president said he was "extremely brave" during a 2018 visit to Iraq and mused about challenging the law in court to receive the honor. He later joked about it again during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Gleefully Accepted Olympic Gold Medal

Image of President Donald Trump joked with the players that he wanted their gold medal.
Source: @YouTube/FoxNews

President Donald Trump joked with the players that he wanted their gold medal.

The hockey visit occurred just two days after the U.S. men's team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win their first Olympic gold since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice.”

Following the White House visit, the team attended the State of the Union address as honored guests, where they received a standing ovation.

During the speech, Trump announced he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the team's goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, for his performance in the final game.

The U.S. men's hockey team is currently facing significant public backlash following their gold medal victory over Canada on February 22.

Image of President Donald Trump didn't want to give back the gold medal.
Source: @YouTube/FoxNews

President Donald Trump didn't want to give back the gold medal.

During a celebratory locker room phone call on February 24, the POTUS joked that he would be "impeached" if he didn't also invite the U.S. eomen’s team (who also won gold) to the State of the Union.

Footage of the men's team laughing at the joke sparked accusations of misogyny and "diminishing" the achievements of female athletes.

Forward Jack Hughes defended the team, stating the reaction was "negative" and "nothing," while emphasizing the mutual support between the men's and women's programs.

At least five players, including Jake Guentzel, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Connor, did not attend the State of the Union or White House visit, citing family reasons or travel for the resuming NHL season.

The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team declined an invitation to attend the State of the Union address.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.