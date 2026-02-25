Donald Trump Eyes Gold Medal From U.S. Men's Hockey Team
Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
During a White House visit on Tuesday, February 24, President Donald Trump jokingly told U.S. men's hockey player and Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk that he was "not giving back" the player's Olympic gold medal after putting it on.
While meeting with the team in the Oval Office, Tkachuk offered to let Trump wear his medal.
The gleeful POTUS draped it around his neck while sitting at the Resolute Desk and quipped, "I’m not giving it back," which sparked laughter from the players and staff.
President Donald Trump Loves All Things Gold
Tkachuk playfully responded to the president's joke by offering to trade the gold medal for one of the president's pens.
This wasn’t the first time the medal-happy POTUS coveted someone else’s prize.
In January he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal from the 2025 winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, during a meeting at the White House after previously campaigning for the honor and complaining about not winning it himself.
Donald Trump Again Joked About Awarding Himself Medal of Honor
The 79-year-old also drew widespread criticism from veterans organizations after suggesting he might try to change the law to award himself the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military decoration for valor.
During a speech in Georgia on February 19, the president said he was "extremely brave" during a 2018 visit to Iraq and mused about challenging the law in court to receive the honor. He later joked about it again during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
Donald Trump Gleefully Accepted Olympic Gold Medal
The hockey visit occurred just two days after the U.S. men's team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win their first Olympic gold since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice.”
Following the White House visit, the team attended the State of the Union address as honored guests, where they received a standing ovation.
During the speech, Trump announced he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the team's goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, for his performance in the final game.
The U.S. men's hockey team is currently facing significant public backlash following their gold medal victory over Canada on February 22.
During a celebratory locker room phone call on February 24, the POTUS joked that he would be "impeached" if he didn't also invite the U.S. eomen’s team (who also won gold) to the State of the Union.
Footage of the men's team laughing at the joke sparked accusations of misogyny and "diminishing" the achievements of female athletes.
Forward Jack Hughes defended the team, stating the reaction was "negative" and "nothing," while emphasizing the mutual support between the men's and women's programs.
At least five players, including Jake Guentzel, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Connor, did not attend the State of the Union or White House visit, citing family reasons or travel for the resuming NHL season.
The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team declined an invitation to attend the State of the Union address.