Megyn Kelly 'Fascinated' by Text of First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note as She Revisits Chilling Clue in Missing Mom's Disappearance

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Megyn Kelly reacted after the actual text of the first ransom note from Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductor was released. "It's fascinating to actually hear it read," Kelly, 55, said during the Thursday, July 30, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Then we see the part that [TMZ's] Harvey Levin had been referring to for a while about how he believes that they have her within the Tucson area, because he says she'll be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson if we get the money," she continued.

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly addressed the actual text of Nancy Guthrie's first ransom note.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly said she was 'fascinated' by the text of the first ransom note.

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom has been missing since February 1, and the mystery has only deepened as investigators have received several ransom notes throughout the search. Kelly suggested the text of the first ransom note appeared to indicate the senior was still in the Tucson, Ariz., area, pointing to the quick turnaround between the response to the message and the note's delivery. The segment kicked off with Megyn playing a clip of journalist Briana Whitney revealing the full contents of the first ransom note during an appearance on the "Crime Junkie" podcast. "This is how it started. Hello Savannah. We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days," Briana read. "So they go on then to demand the millions of dollars and they give the two deadlines."

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A Key Clue Was Seemingly Revealed in First Ransom Note

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.

Briana, who personally viewed the note, pointed out that the alleged kidnapper demanded the ransom in U.S. dollars, arguing that someone based in the United States likely wouldn't have specified the currency that way. "Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released 12 hours after deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson," the letter continued. "If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible."

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'Do Not Play Games'

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie is a mother of three grown children.

The note ended with a chilling warning, claiming authorities would not be able to contact the writer and that there would be "no negotiation." "Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you," it concluded. The investigation into the NBC star's mother has entered its sixth month, and no suspects have been publicly identified in the case. The FBI previously discounted several media-delivered ransom notes as unrelated extortion attempts but have not confirmed if they believe some of them are authentic.

Savannah Guthrie Issued Message to Alleged Abductors

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie called her mother's disappearance a 'nightmare' situation.