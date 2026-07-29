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Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah's Latest Plea May Signal a 'New Line of Communication' With Kidnapper, Journalist Claims

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA

An expert said Savannah Guthrie's newest plea to her mother Nancy's abductors may signal a new line of communication to kidnappers.

July 29 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie’s latest emotional plea to her mother's kidnapper may signal a strategic "new line of communication" to bypass extortionists and reach the true culprit directly.

As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie approaches the six-month mark, the Today show co-anchor posted a direct video message on Instagram urging the abductor to "do the right thing" and "tell us where to look for her."

Experts noted that this targeted language represents a shift in communication tactics amid a highly complicated investigation handled by law enforcement and the FBI.

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photo of Savannah Guthrie's new message about her missing mom was directed at the abductor.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's new message about her missing mom was directed at the abductor.

Criminal justice experts stated the language is highly specific and deliberately aimed directly at the actual perpetrator rather than the general public.

The FBI previously discounted several media-delivered ransom notes as unrelated extortion attempts. This direct appeal re-establishes a clean line of contact with the true captor.

While the family previously offered a $1 million reward, the core message has shifted strictly toward locating Nancy.

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What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?

photo of Savannah Guthrie said the family will 'never stop' looking for Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said the family will 'never stop' looking for Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah shared the raw reality her family is experiencing on social media.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts. The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place," Savannah said.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 'Today' star begged the kidnapper to 'do the right thing.'

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'Please Make the Right Choice'

photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

"I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end, for all of us. No matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice," she pleaded.

There Are No New Updates in the Case

photo of NBC’s Erin McLaughlin said the TV star's message 'could be a response to a potential new line of communication.'
Source: MEGA

NBC’s Erin McLaughlin said the TV star's message 'could be a response to a potential new line of communication.'

NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reported of the new video message, "It's not clear why Savannah decided to release this message now, but it could be a response to a potential new line of communication. Experts say the language appears to be pointed at whoever committed the crime, though law enforcement have not provided any public updates in the investigation recently."

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