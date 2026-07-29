TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah's Latest Plea May Signal a 'New Line of Communication' With Kidnapper, Journalist Claims Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA An expert said Savannah Guthrie's newest plea to her mother Nancy's abductors may signal a new line of communication to kidnappers. Lesley Abravanel July 29 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s latest emotional plea to her mother's kidnapper may signal a strategic "new line of communication" to bypass extortionists and reach the true culprit directly. As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie approaches the six-month mark, the Today show co-anchor posted a direct video message on Instagram urging the abductor to "do the right thing" and "tell us where to look for her." Experts noted that this targeted language represents a shift in communication tactics amid a highly complicated investigation handled by law enforcement and the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's new message about her missing mom was directed at the abductor.

Criminal justice experts stated the language is highly specific and deliberately aimed directly at the actual perpetrator rather than the general public. The FBI previously discounted several media-delivered ransom notes as unrelated extortion attempts. This direct appeal re-establishes a clean line of contact with the true captor. While the family previously offered a $1 million reward, the core message has shifted strictly toward locating Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie said the family will 'never stop' looking for Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah shared the raw reality her family is experiencing on social media. "I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts. The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place," Savannah said.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Please Make the Right Choice'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

"I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end, for all of us. No matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice," she pleaded.

There Are No New Updates in the Case

Source: MEGA NBC’s Erin McLaughlin said the TV star's message 'could be a response to a potential new line of communication.'