Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah's Latest Plea May Signal a 'New Line of Communication' With Kidnapper, Journalist Claims
July 29 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie’s latest emotional plea to her mother's kidnapper may signal a strategic "new line of communication" to bypass extortionists and reach the true culprit directly.
As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie approaches the six-month mark, the Today show co-anchor posted a direct video message on Instagram urging the abductor to "do the right thing" and "tell us where to look for her."
Experts noted that this targeted language represents a shift in communication tactics amid a highly complicated investigation handled by law enforcement and the FBI.
Criminal justice experts stated the language is highly specific and deliberately aimed directly at the actual perpetrator rather than the general public.
The FBI previously discounted several media-delivered ransom notes as unrelated extortion attempts. This direct appeal re-establishes a clean line of contact with the true captor.
While the family previously offered a $1 million reward, the core message has shifted strictly toward locating Nancy.
What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?
Savannah shared the raw reality her family is experiencing on social media.
"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts. The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place," Savannah said.
- Savannah Guthrie’s Friends Are 'So Worried' About 'Today' Anchor After 'Profoundly Disturbing' Plea to Mom Nancy’s Kidnappers
- Savannah Guthrie Likely 'Mirrored the Language' Used in Mom's Ransom Note for First Plea Video to Abductors, Criminologist Explains
- Why Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Amid Her Mother Nancy's Disappearance Feels Different Than Earlier Ones
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'Please Make the Right Choice'
"I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end, for all of us. No matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice," she pleaded.
There Are No New Updates in the Case
NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reported of the new video message, "It's not clear why Savannah decided to release this message now, but it could be a response to a potential new line of communication. Experts say the language appears to be pointed at whoever committed the crime, though law enforcement have not provided any public updates in the investigation recently."