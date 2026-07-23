First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Chillingly Told Savannah Her Mom Would Be 'Killed' If She Didn't Pay Up, Podcaster Claims: 'Her Life Is In Your Hands'
July 23 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
New alleged details about the very first ransom note Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper sent have been revealed.
Briana Whitney read the message aloud, which was addressed to Savannah Guthrie, on the latest episode of the "Crime Junkie" podcast.
The updates comes more than five months after the elderly woman was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.
'She Is Safe But Scared'
"Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared," the message allegedly said. "She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days."
The note included two ransom demands with specific timelines.
"Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson," the note continued. "If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands."
'Do Not Play Games'
- Nancy Grace Reveals Why She Believes the Ransom for Nancy Guthrie Was Likely Never Paid: 'I Knew Something Was Off'
- Nancy Guthrie's Investigators to Review Early Decision Made in Her Kidnapping Case That May Have Impacted Her Disappearance
- Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Likely Has 'Simple' Motive for Abducting 84-Year-Old Matriarch, Ex-FBI Agent Insists
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"It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out," the kidnapper continued. "There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you."
As OK! reported, the letter also contained details about Nancy's home to try and prove they weren't imposters. Among the tidbits were that she had a white smart watch near the foot of her bed and there was a "destroyed" floodlight in the backyard.
The Guthries Responded to the Ransom Note With a Video
The Today star and her siblings responded to the ransom note — which is still being investigated by the FBI to determine if it's legitimate — saying they would pay if they received proof Nancy was still alive.
In the end, a deal was never made.
Authorities still have not identified any suspects — at least publicly — but obtained footage of a masked man tinkering with Nancy's doorbell camera.
Though tipsters claimed Nancy may be buried somewhere in Mexico, specific searched have come up empty.
Savannah returned to her gig on Today after a two-month hiatus and continues to hold out hope for answers. The Guthrie family is also offering a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's recovery — though it's unclear if the grandmother is still alive.
In addition to authorities finding drops of Nancy's blood near her front door, it was revealed she has a pacemaker and requires daily medication essential for survival.