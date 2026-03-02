or
Megyn Kelly Gushes Over Husband Douglas Brunt on Their 18th Anniversary: 'I'm So Lucky'

megyn kelly douglas brunt th anniversary
Source: MEGA; @megynkelly/Instagram

Megyn Kelly celebrated 18 years of marriage to Douglas Brunt with a heartfelt tribute.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly couldn't help but gush over her husband in a new post.

The journalist celebrated 18 years of marriage to Douglas Brunt, marking the big milestone with a sweet tribute on social media. Alongside a glowing selfie of the two smiling against a stunning coastal backdrop, Kelly shared a heartfelt message about their marriage after nearly two decades.

“Happy Anniversary @douglas_brunt – 18 years and it feels like just the beginning. I’m so lucky I get to spend my life with you,” she wrote.

image of Megyn Kelly celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with Douglas Brunt.
Source: @megynkelly/Instagram

In the photo, the couple looked relaxed and happy as they posed outdoors with rolling hills and ocean views behind them. Kelly stunned in a chic white halter-style top, while Brunt kept it classic in a dark polo. Both were all smiles as they leaned in close for the snap.

Source: @megynkelly/Instagram
Friends and fans quickly filled the comments section with love and congratulations.

“Many more beautiful blessings and Anniversaries to share!🙏✨️🙏,” one follower wrote.

Kimberly Guilfoyle added, “Happy anniversary sister! ❤️.”

“Happy Anniversary to one of my all time fave couples! Cheers to dozens more! 🥂,” another commenter chimed in.

Brunt even jumped into the comments himself, replying, “Loving every minute of it, honey! Better than ever. I love you.”

image of The political commentator shared a sweet selfie and heartfelt message on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

The longtime couple got engaged about 14 months after being set up and tied the knot in March 2008. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children: Edward Yates, Yardley Evans and Thatcher Bray.

Kelly and Brunt first met in 2006 on a blind date in Washington, D.C. They grabbed drinks at a tapas bar — but only after Kelly’s friends scouted to make sure he passed the test. Once she got the green light, she met him there — and the rest was history.

Megyn Kelly

“He came across as sincere. While we were talking, he leaned forward, really listening to what I was saying. He’s also clever and has a great sense of humor,” Kelly later told The New York Times.

image of The couple married in March 2008 and share three children.
Source: MEGA

During a March 2023 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she admitted she was initially “confused” by their relationship because Brunt wasn’t her usual type.

“He was different from what I thought I wanted. More reserved, less cocky. I couldn't quite put my finger on it," she said, adding that he is "kind," "smart" and "strong."

image of They first met on a blind date in Washington, D.C.
Source: MEGA

Brunt has also been open about how tough it is to see his wife criticized in the media. After Kelly moderated the first Republican debate in 2016 and faced public attacks from Donald Trump, Brunt said they leaned on each other for support.

“You see this person that you love getting attacked, and you want to protect them and help them, and we just sought each other’s counsel a lot,” Brunt told People. “It was so relentless. So, you want to hit back, and ‘God, this is driving me nuts,’ but the smart thing, the right thing, is not to do anything.”

