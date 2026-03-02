Megyn Kelly Gushes Over Husband Douglas Brunt on Their 18th Anniversary: 'I'm So Lucky'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly couldn't help but gush over her husband in a new post. The journalist celebrated 18 years of marriage to Douglas Brunt, marking the big milestone with a sweet tribute on social media. Alongside a glowing selfie of the two smiling against a stunning coastal backdrop, Kelly shared a heartfelt message about their marriage after nearly two decades.

“Happy Anniversary @douglas_brunt – 18 years and it feels like just the beginning. I’m so lucky I get to spend my life with you,” she wrote.

Source: @megynkelly/Instagram Megyn Kelly celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with Douglas Brunt.

In the photo, the couple looked relaxed and happy as they posed outdoors with rolling hills and ocean views behind them. Kelly stunned in a chic white halter-style top, while Brunt kept it classic in a dark polo. Both were all smiles as they leaned in close for the snap.

Friends and fans quickly filled the comments section with love and congratulations. “Many more beautiful blessings and Anniversaries to share!🙏✨️🙏,” one follower wrote. Kimberly Guilfoyle added, “Happy anniversary sister! ❤️.” “Happy Anniversary to one of my all time fave couples! Cheers to dozens more! 🥂,” another commenter chimed in. Brunt even jumped into the comments himself, replying, “Loving every minute of it, honey! Better than ever. I love you.”

Source: MEGA The political commentator shared a sweet selfie and heartfelt message on Instagram.

The longtime couple got engaged about 14 months after being set up and tied the knot in March 2008. Since then, they’ve welcomed three children: Edward Yates, Yardley Evans and Thatcher Bray. Kelly and Brunt first met in 2006 on a blind date in Washington, D.C. They grabbed drinks at a tapas bar — but only after Kelly’s friends scouted to make sure he passed the test. Once she got the green light, she met him there — and the rest was history.

“He came across as sincere. While we were talking, he leaned forward, really listening to what I was saying. He’s also clever and has a great sense of humor,” Kelly later told The New York Times.

Source: MEGA The couple married in March 2008 and share three children.

During a March 2023 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she admitted she was initially “confused” by their relationship because Brunt wasn’t her usual type. “He was different from what I thought I wanted. More reserved, less cocky. I couldn't quite put my finger on it," she said, adding that he is "kind," "smart" and "strong."

Source: MEGA They first met on a blind date in Washington, D.C.

Brunt has also been open about how tough it is to see his wife criticized in the media. After Kelly moderated the first Republican debate in 2016 and faced public attacks from Donald Trump, Brunt said they leaned on each other for support.