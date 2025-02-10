Megyn Kelly Says She Skipped Interacting With Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl to Hang Out With 'Winner' Donald Trump Instead: Photos
Megyn Kelly is still holding onto her one-sided political beef with Taylor Swift!
On Sunday, February 9, the commentator took to Instagram to post a photo with President Donald Trump while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs play at the 2025 Super Bowl. She subtly referenced Swift, who was also in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“Saw Taylor Swift in the next box … eh … and then I spent time with a true winner. Thank you Mr. President!” Kelly captioned her post.
But the journalist didn’t stop there as she also shared a selfie with her husband, Douglas Brunt, from the stadium, adding, “Taylor Swift next to us at the Super Bowl - should I go strike up a chat on Trump, Tim Walz and Blake Lively v [Justin] Baldoni?”
Seems like Kelly was ready to stir the pot, joking about having a conversation with the Eras Tour performer about the drama surrounding her best friend Lively’s complicated feud with Baldoni, who directed and starred in It Ends With Us.
Lively, who joined Swift at last year’s Super Bowl, was nowhere to be found this time around.
The tension between Kelly and Swift dates back to October 2023, after Swift and Kelce made their romance public — which Kelly wasn't exactly thrilled about.
“I’m over it,” she ranted during a virtual interview with Sky News Australia at the time. “I don’t care. I’m so done.”
- Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump for His 'Smart' Decision to Publicly 'Attack' Taylor Swift
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks 'Thirsty' Donald Trump for Claiming He Did More for Taylor Swift Than President Joe Biden
- Travis Kelce Says It's a 'Great Honor' to Have Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX Despite POTUS' Claims He 'Hates' Taylor Swift
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly went on to blame the media for blowing up the romance, saying, “It’s not their fault entirely. It’s really the fault of the NFL and our disgusting, perverted media that has decided to make them into the next, what, Diana and Charles? It’s absurd. They are covering them like they are two world leaders on whose every move we must hang. Our obsession here in America with celebrity is so unattractive. It’s so unbecoming of us.”
“I hope things work out with them, but it’s not going to,” she added. “Hope that they’re super happy, but they’re not going to be.”
Fast forward to the 2024 presidential election, when Kelly lashed out over Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris. After the “Bad Blood” hitmaker posted about supporting the Democratic ticket on Instagram, Kelly didn’t hold back during her YouTube show.
“F--- you, Taylor Swift,” Kelly said, calling both the Grammy winner and Kelce “the epitomes of elite snobs.” She declared she was “allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a s--- who gets upset. This is disgusting.”
“They both have gazillions of dollars,” Kelly continued, referencing her past criticism of Kelce's involvement in the Pfizer campaign, which she claimed spread vaccine misinformation. “She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he [Kelce] doesn’t give a s--- what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”
Kelly wasn’t the only one taking shots at the pop star. During the Super Bowl, when Swift briefly appeared on the giant screen, some fans at the Caesars Superdome booed. She responded with a quick side-eye before laughing it off.
Trump, who was also at the stadium for part of the game, chimed in on Truth Social, writing, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.”
He went on to claim she was “BOOED out of the Stadium,” adding, “MAGA is very unforgiving!”