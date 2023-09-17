Dynamic Duo! Megyn Kelly and Husband Doug Brunt's Cutest Moments
Couple goals!
Megyn Kelly and her husband of 15 years, Doug Brunt, have always uploaded their most adorable moments together on Instagram. Over the last few months, the lovely pair — who share three children together: Edward, 11, Yardley, 9, and Thatcher, 7 — have given us a glimpse into their life, from their trip to the U.S. Open to their family's French vacation.
Scroll through the gallery to see some of the duo's sweetest moments!
On Sunday, September 10, the reporter and the novelist attended the U.S. Open in New York together. "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcaster posted an image of herself and her hubby in the stadium as they flashed soft smiles to the camera.
"Guys we are AT the #usopen men’s championship and we are PSYCHED!" she penned alongside the image of the two lovebirds with their arms around each other.
On September 4, the blonde beauty shared a snap of the parents-of-three in their best outfits. Kelly wore a structured blue dress, while Brunt cleaned up nicely in a suit and matching blue tie.
"Goodbye summer 2023! Thanks for all the memories! Now bring on the fall leaves, fireplaces and cider apple donuts!" Kelly wrote.
In July, Kelly uploaded a throwback image of herself and her beau, prompting fans to gush over their longtime romance.
"13 years ago! Summers bring out the festive spirit, amiright?" the former Fox News employee captioned the image.
One user then replied, "You two are absolutely 💯% adorable!! Then and now!!"
In June, the family-of-five took an exciting vacation to France. During the trip, Kelly was able to get some cute photos of herself and Brunt enjoying the good life.
"Spf 50, with sunglasses, a hat, a cover-up and under an umbrella. The Irish girl's day at the beach," she said alongside an image of the two in resort-wear as they looked into each other's eyes and held hands lovingly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At one point in their stay, they visited the french province Provence, where the duo enjoyed a fun-filled day with their kids and shared a fresh faced selfie.
"In Provence we ate, rode e-bikes (amazing), walked and drank plenty of great wine. Missing all of you & the show but so happy here with @douglas_brunt & the family," the mom-of-three penned.