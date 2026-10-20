Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Obviously Gay' Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner: 'Can't Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Megyn Kelly Show (@megynkellyshow) Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram Megyn Kelly discussed Kyile Jenner during the October 19 broadcast of 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

'I Cannot Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'

Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly didn't mince her words about Timothée Chalamet's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"You know, I don’t know that he’s gay, but he’s effete. He’s so effete. I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you," the journalist continued in a harsh rant. "I just feel like he wouldn't know what to do." The media personality said that the Dune actor, 71, was cheering for his girlfriend alongside momager Kris Jenner, adding, "Who was there going along with the whole farce that this daughter is too, is somehow like a supermodel."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Wore Victoria's Secrets Iconic Fantasy Bra

Source: MEGA The Fantasy Bra is worth a reported $50 million.

As OK! previously reported, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 29, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday, October 18. Kylie graced the runway in the brand's iconic Fantasy Bra, reportedly worth $50 million. "You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show .... It's been household names in the modeling world who have worn the so-called 'Fantasy Bra,'" Megyn told her listeners. "There was quite a bit of concernation when it turned out that the person with the honor was Kylie Jenner."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Took Shots at Kylie Jenner

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023.

"Kylie Jenner came out with the angel wings and the Fantasy Bra and the fantasy body and face, because none of that is real. We saw Kylie Jenner grow up, I'm sorry, but not at the top of the list of the most attractive Kardashian-Jenners," Megyn ranted. "The lips, she really had none when she was a child, now they're Angelina Jolie-esque in size." "The Megyn Kelly Show" host praised Kendall Jenner as the family's standout model, claiming they were trying to force the "Kylie Jenner thing."

Megyn Kelly Said Kylie Jenner Was Being 'Shoved Down Our Throats'