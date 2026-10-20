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Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Obviously Gay' Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner: 'Can't Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly had harsh words for Timothée Chalemet, who was front row at Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet took an unexpected jab from Megyn Kelly as she blasted Kylie Jenner’s surprise appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Timothee Chalamet, her obviously gay boyfriend, was sitting in the front row," Kelly, 55, said during the Monday, October 19, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram

Megyn Kelly discussed Kyile Jenner during the October 19 broadcast of 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

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'I Cannot Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'

Photo of Megyn Kelly didn't mince her words about Timothée Chalamet's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly didn't mince her words about Timothée Chalamet's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"You know, I don’t know that he’s gay, but he’s effete. He’s so effete. I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you," the journalist continued in a harsh rant. "I just feel like he wouldn't know what to do."

The media personality said that the Dune actor, 71, was cheering for his girlfriend alongside momager Kris Jenner, adding, "Who was there going along with the whole farce that this daughter is too, is somehow like a supermodel."

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Kylie Jenner Wore Victoria's Secrets Iconic Fantasy Bra

Photo of The Fantasy Bra is worth a reported $50 million.
Source: MEGA

The Fantasy Bra is worth a reported $50 million.

As OK! previously reported, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 29, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday, October 18. Kylie graced the runway in the brand's iconic Fantasy Bra, reportedly worth $50 million.

"You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show .... It's been household names in the modeling world who have worn the so-called 'Fantasy Bra,'" Megyn told her listeners. "There was quite a bit of concernation when it turned out that the person with the honor was Kylie Jenner."

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Megyn Kelly Took Shots at Kylie Jenner

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023.

"Kylie Jenner came out with the angel wings and the Fantasy Bra and the fantasy body and face, because none of that is real. We saw Kylie Jenner grow up, I'm sorry, but not at the top of the list of the most attractive Kardashian-Jenners," Megyn ranted. "The lips, she really had none when she was a child, now they're Angelina Jolie-esque in size."

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host praised Kendall Jenner as the family's standout model, claiming they were trying to force the "Kylie Jenner thing."

Megyn Kelly Said Kylie Jenner Was Being 'Shoved Down Our Throats'

Photo of Megyn Kelly claimed people were 'melting down' online about Kylie Jenner modeling the Fantasy Bra.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed people were 'melting down' online about Kylie Jenner modeling the Fantasy Bra.

"A lot of people were melting down about this online, like genuinely p----- off that they continue to have her shoved down our throats and we're supposed to celebrate her as something close to a supermodel," Megyn continued.

The Fantasy Bra was orginally crafted in 1996 and first worn by Claudia Schiffer. The honor passed down to several iconic Angels, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Karolina Kurkova and Miranda Kerr.

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