Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Obviously Gay' Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner: 'Can't Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet took an unexpected jab from Megyn Kelly as she blasted Kylie Jenner’s surprise appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
“Timothee Chalamet, her obviously gay boyfriend, was sitting in the front row," Kelly, 55, said during the Monday, October 19, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
'I Cannot Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'
"You know, I don’t know that he’s gay, but he’s effete. He’s so effete. I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you," the journalist continued in a harsh rant. "I just feel like he wouldn't know what to do."
The media personality said that the Dune actor, 71, was cheering for his girlfriend alongside momager Kris Jenner, adding, "Who was there going along with the whole farce that this daughter is too, is somehow like a supermodel."
Kylie Jenner Wore Victoria's Secrets Iconic Fantasy Bra
As OK! previously reported, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 29, made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday, October 18. Kylie graced the runway in the brand's iconic Fantasy Bra, reportedly worth $50 million.
"You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show .... It's been household names in the modeling world who have worn the so-called 'Fantasy Bra,'" Megyn told her listeners. "There was quite a bit of concernation when it turned out that the person with the honor was Kylie Jenner."
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Megyn Kelly Took Shots at Kylie Jenner
"Kylie Jenner came out with the angel wings and the Fantasy Bra and the fantasy body and face, because none of that is real. We saw Kylie Jenner grow up, I'm sorry, but not at the top of the list of the most attractive Kardashian-Jenners," Megyn ranted. "The lips, she really had none when she was a child, now they're Angelina Jolie-esque in size."
"The Megyn Kelly Show" host praised Kendall Jenner as the family's standout model, claiming they were trying to force the "Kylie Jenner thing."
Megyn Kelly Said Kylie Jenner Was Being 'Shoved Down Our Throats'
"A lot of people were melting down about this online, like genuinely p----- off that they continue to have her shoved down our throats and we're supposed to celebrate her as something close to a supermodel," Megyn continued.
The Fantasy Bra was orginally crafted in 1996 and first worn by Claudia Schiffer. The honor passed down to several iconic Angels, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Karolina Kurkova and Miranda Kerr.