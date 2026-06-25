Politics 'Stop With the Political Over-the-Top Stuff': Megyn Kelly Pleads With Larry David to Stop Commenting on Donald Trump's UFC Celebration Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly had a meltdown over comedian Larry David's blasting Donald Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Lesley Abravanel June 25 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Megyn Kelly slammed Larry David on her podcast after the comedian criticized President Donald Trump's "UFC Freedom 250" event held on the White House South Lawn. During an interview with Variety at the premiere of his new HBO series, David labeled the fight a "travesty" and stated it made him "embarrassed to be an American." Kelly responded by accusing David of elitism and turning his nose up at a working-class sport.

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Source: MEGA The UFC Freedom 250 event sparked backlash after athlete Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama a 'man' at the event.

The June 14 UFC Freedom 250 event, which doubled as a celebration for Trump's 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary, drew major controversy. Most notably, heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit used his post-fight victory speech to direct a crude insult at former First Lady Michelle Obama. Kelly expressed deep annoyance with David’s political commentary, despite admitting she enjoys his work on the hilarious HBO classic, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

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Megyn Kelly Puts Larry David on Blast

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly told Larry David 'to stop with the political over-the-top stuff.'

“Speaking of DEI and wokeness, Larry David, whose show I enjoy, I think Curb Your Enthusiasm is so clever and very funny, but I just wish he would stop with the political over-the-top stuff. Here he is commenting on the America 250th and the UFC celebration Trump had at the White House," she shared. "There's no question. Larry lives in Beverly Hills or Bel Air and is living it up big, and looked at these guys and had absolutely nothing that he could relate to on this more of a working-class American sport, turned his nose up at it and walked away saying I'm embarrassed to be associated with them." David is neither a billionaire nor does he live in Beverly Hills or Bel Air.

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Megyn Kelly Shades Larry David's Influence

Source: MEGA 'I think more people care what Jake Paul thinks than what Larry David thinks,' Megyn Kelly said.

Kelly argued that modern Hollywood figures have lost their cultural authority. In a clip shared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" YouTube channel, she baselessly stated, "We look at these kind of like media folks, actors... they don't have that power anymore. I think more people care what Jake Paul thinks than what Larry David thinks." According to YouGov tracking data, David maintains a stable popularity rating (around 36 percent positive opinion) with very low active dislike. Conversely, boxer Paul’s YouGov tracking data shows a lower baseline favorability rating (hovering around 20 percent), as a substantial portion of his massive audience tunes in hoping to see him lose.

Source: MEGA Larry David is not a fan of Donald Trump.