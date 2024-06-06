OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Larry David
OK LogoNEWS

Larry David Admits He Used Best Friend Richard Lewis' Death as an Excuse to Skip Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance

larry david used richard lewis death excuse skip jimmy kimmel abc
Source: ABC
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Larry David got caught!

During a recent installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator admitted he used his best friend's tragic passing to get out of making an appearance on the late-night talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
larry david used richard lewis death excuse skip jimmy kimmel abc
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel asked Larry David to be his guest after the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up the topic toward the end of their interview, telling him that he had a "somewhat uncomfortable question" for him.

"We like to have a great guest on Monday night after the Oscars, because it’s a big audience coming in," he continued. "So, we asked you, and I was excited you said yes. And then, sadly, your friend Richard Lewis passed away.”

Article continues below advertisement
larry david used richard lewis death excuse skip jimmy kimmel abc
Source: ABC

Larry David admitted he used his friend's death to get out of the talk show appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel noted that shortly after Lewis' death, David's agent canceled his scheduled appearance on the show. The host said he "totally understood" at the time, but was confused when he saw him at an event that week.

"I host the Oscars on Sunday, and I went to a party after the Oscars, and who did I run into at that party? Smiling broadly, I might add," he joked.

Article continues below advertisement
larry david used richard lewis death excuse skip jimmy kimmel mega
Source: MEGA

Richard Lewis passed away at 76 years old.

MORE ON:
Larry David
Article continues below advertisement

David finally gave up the charade and offered Kimmel an explanation.

"I used the death of my best friend to get out of doing a show I didn’t want to do in the first place," he replied.

Despite the slight snub, the television host laughed and quipped, "I would expect nothing less."

Article continues below advertisement
larry david used richard lewis death excuse skip jimmy kimmel
Source: MEGA

Larry David penned a heartfelt tribute to Richard Lewis in February.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Lewis died in February after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home. He was 76 years old.

"We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away," HBO said in a statement. "His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Following his passing, David also penned a heartfelt tribute to his late pal on Instagram.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," he said at the time. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.