Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump's 'Fighter Instinct' and for 'Staying on Top of Her' Amid Past Feud
Megyn Kelly’s 2015 feud with Donald Trump has seemingly taken a positive turn a decade later.
During the 2015 presidential debate in August of that year, Kelly questioned Trump about the disparaging language he uses with women.
“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” she said. Trump quickly interrupted Kelly to explain how he only uses vulgarity toward Rosie O’Donnell.
By the end of their exchange, Trump told Kelly, “I don’t have time for total political correctness.” Following the quarrel, Trump continued to mock Kelly on social media for a year.
In a recent interview with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Kelly was reminded of her feud with Trump. “You really think it’s fair game that you as a journalist ask a fair question based on things that he said, and he put you through that for a whole year?” Garcia-Navarro asked.
Kelly fiercely responded, alluding to not having any ill feelings about the matter. In fact, she seemingly has even more respect for Trump because of it.
“I’ve been very public about thinking he went too far. That’s how I felt at the time, and if I could go back and undo it, I would. But I have a better perspective on why it happened now,” Kelly said in her New York Times interview. “It was actually an important piece of his rise within the Republican Party in the primary, and it just showed people what a fighter he was.”
- Donald Trump Will 'Never Totally Forgive' Megyn Kelly for Asking About Criminal Indictments During 'Contentious' Interview
- Megyn Kelly's Shocking Confession: TV Star Says She 'Doesn't Give a S---' About Donald Trump Getting 'Handsy' With E. Jean Carroll 20 Years Ago
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The same guy who got up bloodied in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the guy who was like a dog with a bone with me, who wouldn’t let it go,” she added. “He’s got this fighter instinct and if you cross him or if you do something he finds unjust, he will stay on you until he’s satisfied the thing’s been resolved to his satisfaction.”
Kelly, who publicly endorsed Trump in November 2024, further explained how she doesn’t “give a s---" about the current president’s “handsy” past with women, either.
“Most of the allegations against him are much more complicated than the mainstream media would have you believe,” Kelly told the Times. “And, I don’t think Donald Trump is a rapist or a sexual assaulter.”
“I do think he’s taken inappropriate liberties with women and gotten handsy with them, in a way he’s owned himself. Ok? Years ago when he was a celebrity — it is what it is, that’s the past. It’s just about so much more than that,” she added.
Despite their questionable past, Kelly and Trump’s relationship is on the mend. She even posted a selfie on Instagram of the two of them in November 2024.