Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump's 'Fighter Instinct' and for 'Staying on Top of Her' Amid Past Feud

Megyn Kelly’s 2015 feud with Donald Trump has seemingly taken a positive turn a decade later.

During the 2015 presidential debate in August of that year, Kelly questioned Trump about the disparaging language he uses with women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” she said. Trump quickly interrupted Kelly to explain how he only uses vulgarity toward Rosie O’Donnell.