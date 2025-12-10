Megyn Kelly Ridicules Piers Morgan's 'Pointless' Interview With Far-Right Nationalist Nick Fuentes: 'You're Just Trying to Attract Attention'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why Piers Morgan took the time to speak with controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes on a recent episode of his show. Kelly criticized his decision on the Tuesday, December 9, episode of "The Megyn Kelly" podcast.

Megyn Kelly 'Doesn't Understand' Why Piers Morgan Spoke With Nick Fuentes

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly said Piers Morgan's interview with Nick Fuentes brought no 'value' to listeners.

"Our friend Piers Morgan sat down with Nick Fuentes and did the interview that everybody wanted Tucker [Carlson] to do with Nick Fuentes, and I'm sure this is going to make everyone super happy and put to bed in controversy of Nick Fuentes and his appeal," she said. "Oh, wait, no, it won't at all." "Honestly, I don't understand the value that comes out of any of it. I love Piers, but I don't get it," the journalist admitted. "I don't think this is worth doing. I just think if you don't like Nick Fuentes, you should ignore Nick Fuentes."

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Kelly felt Morgan conducted the chat with Fuentes for attention.

"For me personally, I see absolutely no redeeming value in doing this," the mom-of-three continued. "You're just trying to be subversive and attract attention by saying the most outrageous things." Kelly clarified her comments are "not a criticism of Piers. It's a criticism of the people who are like, 'Tucker needed to do his interview with Nick Fuentes a certain way to show people that side of him.'"

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Kelly doesn't think Fuentes' interview with Tucker Carlson helped either of the men.

"I don't think there's a huge population of people who listen to Tucker's show who walked away with, 'That's a really interesting guy. I want to want to know more,'" she pointed out. "People know that name, they know the name Nick Fuentes now, because mostly the left, but also the right, have made him a boogeyman, and they did that for whatever their reasons were, but now he's better known than ever, and he's been on a bunch of other podcasts."

Megyn Kelly Has 'No Desire' to Interview Nick Fuentes

Source: mega The podcast host said she will 'never' have Nick Fuentes on her show.

Kelly wrapped up her thoughts on the matter by declaring she'll "never" ask to interview Fuentes, as she has "no desire" to. "I can cross-examine with the best of them, trust me. If I want to do a contentious interview, I know how. This just seems pointless to me," she explained. "To me, it's like, you want to cross examine reasonable people who are taking an outrageous position on something, like someone who's like gettable, someone who you might actually find fundamentally decent, but who's just gone, like, off the deep end on something, that's something somebody I would talk to, but I don't really want to talk to crazy and I don't really want to talk to 'I'm just subversive, looking for attention,'" the podcast host stated. "It's not that interesting to me."

What Did Nick Fuentes Say on Piers Morgan's Show?

Source: @piersmorgan/youtube On Morgan's show, Fuentes dissed multiple communities, including women and Blacks.