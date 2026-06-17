Megyn Kelly Rips Into Emily Ratajkowski Over 'Vile' Comments on Single Motherhood: 'She Celebrates Going to Bed With Anyone'
June 17 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back in her reaction to Emily Ratajkowski's "vile" controversial essay in The Cut about single motherhood.
"The whole piece is about how after she gave birth to her son [and] six months later, she and her husband stopped having s--," Kelly, 55, said during the Wednesday, June 17 broadcast on The Megyn Kelly Show. "She became the thing she never wanted to be, which was a single mother, and she writes about this process in the most vile and crude terms."
Megyn Kelly Ripped Emily Ratajkowski's Personal Essay
"Honestly, I don't even know if I can read her description of having her son," she continued.
Kelly said that the model described the pain around her son's March 2021 birth in the "most vile and crude terms," adding, "Most women remember some pain around the birth ... but then the very, very next thing they'd say is how wonderful the baby is, and what it's like to become a mother, and the miracle of that first moment. That's not really how she describes it."
Megyn Kelly Claimed Emily Ratajkowski Was 'Celebrating Going to Bed With Anyone'
"She's talking a lot about what happened down south that needed to be mended up later after the fact," Kelly detailed. "So she talks now about how she's now become a s---, really, that's what she's decided to do, to as a soothing bomb, I guess? And talks about how she never had had a one-night stand prior to her separation, but now she wants to be a w----."
The Megyn Kelly Show host claimed that Ratajkowski was "celebrating going to bed with anyone" and "how many men she's had."
"I guess we're supposed to celebrate this as an example of female empowerment," Kelly concluded.
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Emily Ratajkowski Published Controversial Essay
Kelly's comments come days after The Cut published Ratajkowski's essay on June 12, where she made several bombshell revelations, including that she and her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, stopped having s-- six months after the birth of their child.
"Less than a year later, we separated," she recounted.
Emily Ratajkowski Detailed Hookup 'Mania'
Ratajkowski confessed that she went on a hookup "mania" after the split and eventually came to the conclusion that "men raised in New York are uniquely disturbed characters from man h---," highlighting a time with a DJ who told her "incest runs" in his family.
"There was Vegan Graffiti Artist with impeccable posture,” Ratajkowski said as she listed her former conquests. “Chef who thought he might have chlamydia, Spanish Gen-Zer who couldn’t stop sending me n-----, heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics, several Italians, and, of course, another DJ."