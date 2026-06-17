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Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Bikinis and Risqué Outfits During European Vacation: See the Racy Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared several sultry looks from a recent overseas trip.

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June 17 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski is starting her summer early! The supermodel wasn't shy about showing off her signature racy style while on a lavish overseas vacation.

"Back on my favorite island (Mallorca!) and trying out some new ones too (🇬🇷)!" Ratajkowski, 35, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

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Emily Ratajkowski Rocked Plunging Top

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Photo of Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a meal under the sun while on an overseas vacation.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a meal under the sun while on an overseas vacation.

The sultry set of photos kicked off with the brunette beauty sipping a glass of wine while seated oceanside, overlooking bright turquoise waters.

She wore a black bikini top layered underneath a plunging gray tank that showed off her ample cleavage.

Ratajkowski finished the look with a straw cowboy hat as she gave the camera a fierce smolder.

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Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in Barely-There Swimwear

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of herself in a floral strapless bikini.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of herself in a floral strapless bikini.

The steamy looks only continued, as Ratajkowski stripped down into a strapless micro bikini.

The swimwear featured a bright floral pattern as she showed off her angles for the shot.

The My Body author wore her dark hair loose and accessorized with black sunglasses, playfully pulling down her bikini bottoms in a flirty pose.

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Fans Reacted to Emily Ratajkowski's Racy Photo Set

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a red fishnet dress.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a red fishnet dress.

In another shot, Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a red fishnet maxidress, layered over tiny string bottoms and nipple covers to maintain coverage beneath the see-through material.

Some social media users took to the comments section to share their disapproval of the post, which also included trip photos with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"Does everything have to be s---? Even a family holiday? Like even the hottest models on the planet still sometimes post normal everyday things," one user wrote, while another critic added, "This is getting very cheap…. And desperate."

Emily Ratajkowski Went on Hookup 'Mania'

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski revealed she went on a hookup 'mania' following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she went on a hookup 'mania' following her split from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The skin-baring photo set comes days after Ratajkowski made headlines for a candid personal essay in The Cut, where she dropped several bombshell revelations, including she and her ex-husband, 45, stopped having s-- six months after welcoming their son in March 2021.

"Less than a year later, we separated," she recounted.

Ratajkowski revealed she went on a hookup "mania" after the split and eventually concluded that "men raised in New York are uniquely disturbed characters from man h---," highlighting a time with a DJ who told her "incest runs" in his family.

"There was Vegan Graffiti Artist with impeccable posture,” Ratajkowski said as she listed her former conquests. “Chef who thought he might have chlamydia, Spanish Gen-Zer who couldn’t stop sending me n-----, heavily self-medicated Son of a Billionaire with questionable politics, several Italians, and, of course, another DJ."

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