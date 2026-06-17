Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Bikinis and Risqué Outfits During European Vacation: See the Racy Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is starting her summer early! The supermodel wasn't shy about showing off her signature racy style while on a lavish overseas vacation. "Back on my favorite island (Mallorca!) and trying out some new ones too (🇬🇷)!" Ratajkowski, 35, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Rocked Plunging Top

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a meal under the sun while on an overseas vacation.

The sultry set of photos kicked off with the brunette beauty sipping a glass of wine while seated oceanside, overlooking bright turquoise waters. She wore a black bikini top layered underneath a plunging gray tank that showed off her ample cleavage. Ratajkowski finished the look with a straw cowboy hat as she gave the camera a fierce smolder.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Turned Heads in Barely-There Swimwear

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of herself in a floral strapless bikini.

The steamy looks only continued, as Ratajkowski stripped down into a strapless micro bikini. The swimwear featured a bright floral pattern as she showed off her angles for the shot. The My Body author wore her dark hair loose and accessorized with black sunglasses, playfully pulling down her bikini bottoms in a flirty pose.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Emily Ratajkowski's Racy Photo Set

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a red fishnet dress.

In another shot, Ratajkowski showed off her curves in a red fishnet maxidress, layered over tiny string bottoms and nipple covers to maintain coverage beneath the see-through material. Some social media users took to the comments section to share their disapproval of the post, which also included trip photos with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. "Does everything have to be s---? Even a family holiday? Like even the hottest models on the planet still sometimes post normal everyday things," one user wrote, while another critic added, "This is getting very cheap…. And desperate."

Emily Ratajkowski Went on Hookup 'Mania'

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski revealed she went on a hookup 'mania' following her split from ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.