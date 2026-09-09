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Megyn Kelly Rips Lindsay Clancy Jurors as 'Too Clueless to Understand' After They Call Holdout 'Arrogant' Following Mistrial

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Lindsay Clancy
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly defended the lone holdout jury member after he was labeled in the media as 'arrogant.'

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly weighed in after jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial spoke out about the "arrogant" hold-out vote that ultimately led to the case ending in a mistrial.

"They're mad because he was arrogant, unlike you ladies who seem very humble and open-minded to differences of opinion," Kelly, 55, sarcastically said during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Wednesday, September 9.

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly spoke out after the lone holdout vote in the Lindsay Clancy trial was called 'arrogant.'

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Lindsay Clancy Pleaded Not Guilty to First-Degree Murder

Photo of Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three kids in January 2023.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three kids in January 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Clancy was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of fatally strangling her three children in January 2023.

Clancy – who was left paralyzed after a suicide attempt following the murders – does not dispute committing the acts, though she pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, which is essentially an insanity defense.

The former nurse claimed to be experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time of the killings, providing medical records that proved she was prescribed a heavy "cocktail" of up to 13 different medications in the four months before the killings.

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Lindsay Clancy Murder Case Ended in Mistrial

Photo of Lindsay Clancy's murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Clancy's murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.

After a six-week trial and days of deliberation, the case ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision, with 11 of the 12 jurors reportedly agreeing not to convict Clancy, per The New York Times.

“He was very arrogant. He just completely disregarded the information that [nurses on the jury] gave," jury member Paula Devlin told NBC10 Boston of the holdout vote on Tuesday, September 8.

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Jurors Blasted the Lone Holdout Vote

Photo of Jury members of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial called the lone holdout juror 'arrogant.'
Source: MEGA

Jury members of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial called the lone holdout juror 'arrogant.'

Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told the outlet that the lone holdout "admitted he had reasonable doubt" that Clancy was not criminally responsible for the crime.

"I started filling out the forms," Carlson continued. "I was so excited… And then he said, ‘But I’m still not gonna say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.'"

Megyn Kelly Defended the Lone Holdout Juror

Photo of Megyn Kelly called the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial 'clueless.'
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial 'clueless.'

Kelly directly called out those jurors during her show, arguing that it was "not appropriate" for the nurses on the jury to "interpret the toxicology" reports as "little mini experts."

"Then to get p----- off that he's not listening-that's really what that was," she continued. "This holdout juror's decision to reject that as not the expertise he was going to base a life-or-death decision on was entirely appropriate."

She continued, "These people are too clueless to understand that they're actually openly b------- about it, saying like he was arrogant because he didn't accept our expertise. No one called you as experts. You were there as laypeople, citizen jurors."

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host believed that the "vast majority" would "side with the man," adding, "We also had a really difficult time getting past the fact that she viciously killed her children. Yes, that's a normal human reaction to what she did."

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