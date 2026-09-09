Megyn Kelly Rips Lindsay Clancy Jurors as 'Too Clueless to Understand' After They Call Holdout 'Arrogant' Following Mistrial

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Megyn Kelly weighed in after jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial spoke out about the "arrogant" hold-out vote that ultimately led to the case ending in a mistrial. "They're mad because he was arrogant, unlike you ladies who seem very humble and open-minded to differences of opinion," Kelly, 55, sarcastically said during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Wednesday, September 9.

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly spoke out after the lone holdout vote in the Lindsay Clancy trial was called 'arrogant.'

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Lindsay Clancy Pleaded Not Guilty to First-Degree Murder

Source: MEGA Lindsay Clancy confessed to fatally strangling her three kids in January 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Clancy was charged with first-degree murder after being accused of fatally strangling her three children in January 2023. Clancy – who was left paralyzed after a suicide attempt following the murders – does not dispute committing the acts, though she pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, which is essentially an insanity defense. The former nurse claimed to be experiencing a severe postpartum psychiatric episode at the time of the killings, providing medical records that proved she was prescribed a heavy "cocktail" of up to 13 different medications in the four months before the killings.

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Lindsay Clancy Murder Case Ended in Mistrial

Source: MEGA Lindsay Clancy's murder case was declared a mistrial on September 4.

After a six-week trial and days of deliberation, the case ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision, with 11 of the 12 jurors reportedly agreeing not to convict Clancy, per The New York Times. “He was very arrogant. He just completely disregarded the information that [nurses on the jury] gave," jury member Paula Devlin told NBC10 Boston of the holdout vote on Tuesday, September 8.

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Jurors Blasted the Lone Holdout Vote

Source: MEGA Jury members of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial called the lone holdout juror 'arrogant.'

Jury foreperson Roni Carlson told the outlet that the lone holdout "admitted he had reasonable doubt" that Clancy was not criminally responsible for the crime. "I started filling out the forms," Carlson continued. "I was so excited… And then he said, ‘But I’m still not gonna say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.'"

Megyn Kelly Defended the Lone Holdout Juror

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly called the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial 'clueless.'