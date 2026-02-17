Megyn Kelly Brutally Rips 'Twit' Reporter After Nancy Guthrie Misinformation: Not 'Taking Lessons From You'
Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn't mince her words when brutally ripping MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet as a "twit" after the latter criticized influencers for spreading misinformation surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
“I’ve never heard of this f----- before, but I’m going to play you this person’s soundbite,” Kelly, 55, said during the Monday, February 16, broadcast of "The Megyn Kelly Show." “This is the new MS NOW and its reporter Alex Tabet over the weekend.”
Megyn Kelly Ripped MS Now Reporter
In the footage, Tabet was reporting from Arizona and slammed the media presence for causing misinformation to spread regarding the 84-year-old's disappearance.
Tabet specifically targeted influencers for "saying things that are not based in fact."
Megyn Kelly Called Influencers 'Valuable'
Kelly slammed Tabet's criticism of the coverage, highlighting the influencers as "valuable" sources at the scene.
“Oh my g--. Of all the networks to be lecturing us on disinformation,” Kelly told her viewers. “So, we’re not going to be taking lessons from you, twit reporter on how to handle a news story."
The podcast host instead applauded influencers reporting on Guthrie's disappearance, adding, "The nerve of this a------ to try to chide the influencers and the podcasters, who are out there trying to cover this case, into doing it more like [MS NOW] or not doing it at all. It’s thanks to them that we have half the interest in this case. They’re the ones who are following around law enforcement.”
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Bully' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Fatal ICE Shooting: 'Ignorant Suits Her'
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Know-Nothing Hollywood Starlet' Natalie Portman and 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel for Crying Over ICE Attacks
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Megyn Kelly Told MS NOW to 'Open' Their Eyes
She continued, "Rather than dumping all over them because you think you have all the answers at MS NOW, you might open up your eyes and ears and take a listen to what they’re reporting.”
Tabet has yet to respond as of publication.
The right-wing media personality has been diligently covering the case following Guthrie's reported disappearance on February 1. The senior citizen was last seen the night before at around 9:45 p.m. in her Tucson, Ariz., home.
Pima County Sheriff Responded to 'Haters'
Kelly's reporting comes one day after the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, fired back at "haters" who criticized how his department has handled the case and pushed back on claims that the crime scene at Guthrie's home was cleared too early.
"My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence," he said. "Then the FBI came and did their thing."