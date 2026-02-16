Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Stuck' on Kidnapping Motive, Says Sheriff: 'Is It Revenge for Something?'

Article continues below advertisement

Detectives working tirelessly to find Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, are stumped in terms of the motive of her alleged kidnappers. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told an outlet on Monday, February 16, that investigators are having trouble determining why the 84-year-old was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the middle of the night more than two weeks ago.

'This Is Somebody Who's Disappeared From the Face of the Earth'

Source: NBC News/YouTube The sheriff believes Nancy Guthrie was abducted, rather than the victim of a burglary gone wrong.

Explaining that he believes Nancy was abducted, rather than collateral damage in a burglary gone wrong, Chris said, "The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it revenge for something?" The sheriff cited the masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorstep as the reason why he's convinced she was kidnapped. "This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this," he told the outlet. Chris also revealed that the police department has received around 50,000 tips regarding Nancy’s disappearance.

Source: mega Photos of a masked suspect in her disappearance were released by the FBI on February 10.

Photos of the mysterious suspect sporting a ski mask and black gloves were released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10. A glove matching the one the suspect wore in the terrifying doorbell camera footage was later found near Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills residence. The FBI confirmed the glove contained DNA and was different from others that were previously found in the area. “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to," the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in an update.

'Do the Right Thing'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie posted another Instagram video pleading with her mother's kidnappers on Sunday, February 15.

Savannah, 54, shared another desperate Instagram video on Sunday, February 15, pleading with her mother's kidnappers to "do the right thing." "I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late," the Today star shared in the emotional video.

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.