Megyn Kelly Roasts CNN's Dana Bash After 'Embarrassing' Interview With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Watch

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Megyn Kelly didn't mince words when she said CNN anchor Dana Bash was "out of her league" during a recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy, as the two clashed over issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She should be embarrassed," Kelly, 55, said during a Monday, August 3 appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show." "That's not even up for debate. Does she not read the news on which she's reporting?"

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly criticized CNN's Dana Bash following her recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Megyn Kelly Ripped CNN's Dana Bash After RFK Jr. Interview

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly compared Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a shark reacting to blood.

"Dana Bash decided it would be a good idea to challenge Kennedy on censorship," Kelly told her viewers, before comparing the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, 72, to an apex predator. "Oh my God, [it’s like] this is such a pretty shark, I wonder what happened if I stuck my b----- hand in the water, let's see. Look at such a pretty, pretty, great white shark. Does he respond to blood? Let's see…"

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Dana Bash and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Butted Heads in Recent Interview

Source: CNN Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' on August 2.

As OK! previously reported, Bash, 55, and RFK Jr. butted heads in a tense 20-minute argument during the Sunday, August 2, episode of State of the Union. The clash erupted as the pair discussed America's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with RFK Jr. placing the blame on Dr. Anthony Fauci and dismissing the idea that Donald Trump should bear any accountability despite being the president in 2020. RFK Jr. claimed the lockdowns did the most "damage" to the country, though the pair disagreed over who was responsible for ordering them. Bash claimed that governors were hearing from hospitals that ICUs were "overrun," but RFK Jr. argued that Fauci, 85, made the call.

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Megyn Kelly Claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Bragged' About Being Responsible for Lockdowns

Source: CNN Megyn Kelly claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci's diaries prove that he was the force behind lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly referenced recent diary entries written by Fauci that were made public last month, in which she claimed the doctor was "bragging about being responsible for the lockdowns." "Dr. Fauci bragged in his diary about texting with this biased, anchor Dana Bash herself. Maybe that's why she's too much of a P word to bring up Fauci's diary entries," the journalist continued. "But she should at least be reading them because she's in there."

Dr. Anthony Fauci Invoked His Fifth Amendment Right More Than 100 Times in Senate Hearing

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci faced the Senate in a four-hour long hearing on July 29 over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.