Dr. Anthony Fauci Unleashes Expletive-Laced Rant on Walk With Wife Hours After Senate Grilling: Source

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Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly unleashed his frustrations in an expletive-laced rant just hours after facing tough questions on Capitol Hill, according to sources. The medical professional, 85, was allegedly overheard muttering a curse word while complaining about someone "shouting at him" as he walked with his wife, Christine Grady, near their Washington, D.C., home on the evening of Wednesday, July 29, according to a news outlet.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci Spotted Hours After Senate Hearing

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly overheard cursing hours after he faced the Senate.

Fauci was dressed casually for the outing, sporting a Georgetown University “IronMed 5K” T-shirt and black shorts, while his wife wore a coral shirt and similar shorts. The outing came hours after Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a Republican-led Senate hearing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci Was Questioned About the COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned in a four-hour hearing on July 29.

Led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the Senate committee questioned the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) over his response to the COVID-10 pandemic and the disease's origins. Fauci has defended his handling of both issues, though Paul, 63, has accused him of lying, per CBS News. Fauci retired from the role in December 2022 after 38 years at the agency.

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Dr. Anthony Fauci Invoked His Fifth Amendment Right More Than 100 Times

Source: MEGA Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said there's a 'real chance' Dr. Anthony Fauci could be prosecuted for his lack of answers.

After a four-hour Senate hearing, Paul told reporters that Fauci's lack of answers could lead to federal charges for contempt or obstructing a congressional proceeding. "I think there is a very real chance that he could be prosecuted for that," Paul told the outlet after the hearing. Fauci argued that Paul was trying to pressure him into making a statement that could expose him to legal consequences. Paul countered that then-President Joe Biden's preemptive pardon before leaving office in 2025 protected Fauci from potential prosecution related to those matters being discussed.

Donald Trump Said He's 'Never Been a Fan' of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci retired from his position of head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) after 38 years in 2022.