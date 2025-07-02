BREAKING NEWS Megyn Kelly Lashes Out After 'Absolutely Outrageous' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict Reached: 'Ridiculous!' Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA Megyn Kelly lashed out after a verdict was reached Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial.

Megyn Kelly spoke out about Sean “Diddy” Combs after a verdict in his trial was reached. As OK! reported, the jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Cassie Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.

'This Is a Defeat'

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' s-- trafficking counts 'required 15 years minimum in prison.'

Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane. “Sean Combs has been found not guilty on the majority of counts against him and has been found guilty of only the two least serious crimes that he was charged with,” Kelly shared in response. “There is little question that this is a defeat for the prosecution. The two counts on which he's been found guilty are transportation to engage in prostitution. There were two counts of it with respect to Cassie Ventura and Jane, who testified under a pseudonym, and he has been found not guilty on racketeering, not guilty on s-- trafficking, with respect to Cassie Ventura and with respect to Jane.” Kelly noted both of the s-- trafficking counts “require 15 years minimum in prison,” but he “escaped liability on both” of them.

'Stunning'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly was stunned Sean 'Diddy' Combs escaped two guilty counts.

“It was going to be a miracle,” she continued. “It was going to be an obvious jury nullification if he escaped a guilty verdict on transportation to engage in prostitution. The evidence was overwhelming that he did that. There were receipts. There was testimony by the escorts. It was very clear that Sean Combs did pay these male escorts to cross state lines and to come into his various hotel rooms and have s-- with his girlfriends, Cassie and Jane, and they had him dead to rights on that… I've been saying all along, if they found him not guilty on those, it would prove that this has been a total nullification of the jury. He was a famous man, and they didn't want to find him guilty, because it's very clear he did those two.” Kelly noted it was “stunning” he escaped the guilty verdicts on RICO and s-- trafficking, especially given the evidence Ventura presented.

'A Total Pass'

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said the jury gave Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'a total pass.'

“But clearly, what we're seeing here is the jury bought and believed the defense argument that these women had agency, that these women were not forced to do anything,” she elaborated. “The defense got up there and argued that they were swingers, that they were engaging in a swinger lifestyle, notwithstanding the beatings it took to get them to comply in certain instances, the jury clearly bought that.” While Kelly said she wouldn’t “scoff at the conclusion entirely” as there was some “testimony to support a not guilty [verdict],” she insisted Combs “got away with serious felonies, in my view, he's guilty as sin, in my view, and this jury just gave him a total pass."

'F------ Ridiculous'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said she would make it her 'personal mission to maintain' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'humiliation.'