Cassie Ventura Told Sean 'Diddy' Combs She 'Wished' They Could 'Freak Off' in Eerie Father's Day Message

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team is fueling a narrative that their client's relationship with Cassie Ventura was always consensual.

While in court on Tuesday, June 17, the powerhouse attorneys representing the Bad Boy Records founder showed jurors text messages between Combs and Ventura as they cross-examined DeLeassa Penland — a special agent from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.