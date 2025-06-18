Cassie Ventura Told Sean 'Diddy' Combs She 'Wished' They Could 'Freak Off' in Eerie Father's Day Message
Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team is fueling a narrative that their client's relationship with Cassie Ventura was always consensual.
While in court on Tuesday, June 17, the powerhouse attorneys representing the Bad Boy Records founder showed jurors text messages between Combs and Ventura as they cross-examined DeLeassa Penland — a special agent from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Escort Compares Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura to 'Rabbits'
As Penland was grilled on the stand, Combs' defense used past text messages Ventura sent the music mogul during their decade-long relationship in an attempt to prove the "Long Way 2 Go" singer's participation in the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's alleged drug-fueled "freak offs" was consensual.
During Tuesday's cross-examination, one of Combs' lawyers Teny Geragos brought up a male escort named Jules Theodore, who allegedly once texted the "I Need a Girl" rapper, "I need rest, you guys are rabbits LOL."
Cassie Ventura Allegedly 'Wished' for 'Freak Offs'
Theodore appeared to be referencing Combs and his then-girlfriend Ventura — who mentioned being "h---- and bored" in other messages sent to her man, admitting she was having steamy "flashbacks" about their intimate interactions.
One text showcased Ventura wishing Combs a "Happy Father's Day" as she supposedly declared: "I can’t wait until we have a baby."
In response, Combs apparently asked Ventura what she wanted to do, prompting her to respond, "I wish we could have freaked off before you left."
Cassie Ventura Felt Forced to 'Perform' at 'Freak Offs'
Ventura's text messages seemed to be used by Combs' attorneys in an attempt to paint a picture that the "Me & U" hitmaker wanted "freak offs" to occur after she explained during her dayslong testimony that she felt forced to "perform" at the sexual events because he had garnered control over the majority of her life.
"Sean proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism," Ventura testified, noting Combs later referred to it as a "freak off."
Ventura claimed she was required to "set up this experience" and "perform" for Combs as he instructed her and a male escort to have intercourse and do related things.
The mom-of-three was scared to disobey the rapper, as "it was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him."
"Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it’s hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he’s telling you what he wants," she explained, emotionally opening up about how Combs would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head" if he wasn't happy with her actions.