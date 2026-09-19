Megyn Kelly Shames Shailene Woodley for Her Plunging Neckline at 2026 Emmys, Then Blames Her Stylist
Sept. 19 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
Shailene Woodley won her first Emmy, but Megyn Kelly was more interested in grading the actress’ c-------.
On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the former Fox News and NBC host criticized the outfit Woodley wore to the ceremony, where she won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Annie in Hulu’s Paradise.
The 34-year-old actress wore Balenciaga haute couture, pairing a sleeveless blue top featuring a deep neckline with glittering gold pants and deep red opera gloves. The look divided viewers online before becoming the subject of Kelly’s extended fashion commentary.
Kelly Compares the Top to a Wrestling Singlet
“The top looks slightly like a wrestling singlet,” Kelly said. “It’s extremely low-cut, and it almost doesn’t look intentional. It almost looks like she got attacked with some scissors or something.”
Kelly then shifted her focus to Woodley’s body, rather than simply the garment.
“I think there’s an attempt to distract us with the c------, but I’m just going to say only the Halle Berrys of the world can really do that,” she said, also naming Zendaya as an exception.
“But unless you’ve got, like, an absolutely stunning rack, it’s probably not a great idea to show that much of the b----,” Kelly continued.
She clarified that she was “fine with a little” c------ and cited her own photographs as an example, adding that “a little goes a long way.”
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The Pants Get a Failing Grade
Kelly’s critique did not stop with the plunging neckline. She called Woodley’s gold pants “ugly” and compared them to “a tan burlap sack.” She also objected to their unfinished-looking hem.
In a strange twist, Kelly closed the segment by insisting she was not blaming Woodley for the look.
“I’m sorry. I like you, Shailene,” Kelly said. “It’s a thumbs down. I blame your stylist, not you.”
Kelly Has Faced Similar Scrutiny
Kelly has experienced public criticism over her own clothing. Her spaghetti-strap black dress at the 2016 Republican National Convention drew sexist attacks, with some viewers describing it as inappropriate and comparing her to an escort.
Her standards for revealing celebrity outfits have also shifted. Kelly praised Sydney Sweeney’s c------ in a 2025 American Eagle campaign, declaring that “hotness is back” and celebrating the actress’ body.
Months later, however, she criticized Sweeney for wearing a sheer silver dress to Variety’s Power of Women event. Kelly argued that showing too much removed the allure of a man hoping “to be the one who actually sees them for real.”