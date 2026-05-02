Will There Be 'Paradise' Season 3? Everything to Know After the Season 2 Finale

In a , Disney+ officially announced it had renewed the hit Hulu show, which was created by Dan Fogelman , for a third season. The streaming giant said the show "continues to resonate with audiences worldwide," garnering over 30 million viewing hours for Season 2 and nearly 12 billion minutes streamed worldwide across its first two seasons.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman confirmed he had already mapped out a three-season plan for Paradise.

"Each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," he said in January 2025, adding, "It's going to be a three-season show, I know where it goes. I know what the shape of each season is. I'm going to go rewrite the pilot just to accommodate a little bit of that."

This mirrors what lead star Sterling K. Brown told TV Insider in March 2025.

"In terms of big twists coming in, I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons," he said. "He's like, 'I've got three seasons in my head,' and one thing I've learned is when Dan says, 'I've got three seasons,' he means, 'I've got three seasons.'"

Brown set This Is Us as an example, adding, "He said on This Is Us, 'I've got six seasons in my head.' We did six seasons, and it went that way. And I think for him, and the way that he pitched it to me, it's sort of like an exploration of similar events from different standpoints."