Will There Be 'Paradise' Season 3? Everything to Know After the Season 2 Finale
May 2 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Has 'Paradise' Been Renewed for Season 3?
The dramatic Season 2 finale was not the end for Paradise.
In a , Disney+ officially announced it had renewed the hit Hulu show, which was created by Dan Fogelman, for a third season. The streaming giant said the show "continues to resonate with audiences worldwide," garnering over 30 million viewing hours for Season 2 and nearly 12 billion minutes streamed worldwide across its first two seasons.
Paradise Season 2 also generated 25 million hours of viewership for Season 1.
Will Season 3 Be the Final Season of 'Paradise'?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman confirmed he had already mapped out a three-season plan for Paradise.
"Each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," he said in January 2025, adding, "It's going to be a three-season show, I know where it goes. I know what the shape of each season is. I'm going to go rewrite the pilot just to accommodate a little bit of that."
This mirrors what lead star Sterling K. Brown told TV Insider in March 2025.
"In terms of big twists coming in, I can tell you this, [Dan] has conceived, as a show, three seasons," he said. "He's like, 'I've got three seasons in my head,' and one thing I've learned is when Dan says, 'I've got three seasons,' he means, 'I've got three seasons.'"
Brown set This Is Us as an example, adding, "He said on This Is Us, 'I've got six seasons in my head.' We did six seasons, and it went that way. And I think for him, and the way that he pitched it to me, it's sort of like an exploration of similar events from different standpoints."
What Will 'Paradise' Season 3 Be About?
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No official synopsis for Season 3 has been released yet, but it is expected to pick up after the explosive Season 2 finale.
For context, the Season 2 logline reads, "Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) searches for Teri (Enuka Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins."
Who Will Return for 'Paradise' Season 3?
There has been no official casting announcement for Paradise Season 3, but the Disney press site teased the next installment will continue to star Brown.
The Season 2 cast included Okuma, Charlie Evans, Percy Daggs IV, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Krys Marshall and Sarah Shahi. Jon Beavers, Thomas Doherty, James Marsden and Shailene Woodley previously appeared as guest stars.
Julianne Nicholson's character, Sinatra, was killed off in the Paradise Season 2 finale.
When Will 'Paradise' Season 3 Premiere?
Disney+ has not set a release date for Paradise Season 3.
The first season filmed in the spring of 2024 and premiered in January 2025. Meanwhile, Season 2 began production in March 2025 and was released in February.
Fogelman told The Los Angeles Times they would start filming Season 3 in mid-April. In keeping with this trend, Paradise Season 3 could arrive in 2027.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Paradise are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.