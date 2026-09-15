Shailene Woodley Rocks Dangerously Plunging Neckline in Racy Braless Look at 2026 Emmy Awards: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Shailene Woodley left little to the imagination while rocking a dangerously plunging neckline at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 34, wore a periwinkle blue halter top that nearly reached her belly button, pairing the skin-baring piece with gold wide-leg pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Shailene Woodley Rocked Racy Look on 2026 Emmys Red Carpet

Source: AP Shailene Woodley finished the award show outfit with elbow-length gloves and a statement necklace.

She completed the look with burgundy elbow-length gloves, a statement neckline and slingback heels. The outing marks her first Emmys in nearly ten years. Her last appearance dates to 2017, when she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Big Little Lies. Woodley secured her first Emmy earlier this month at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Hulu's Paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers Spoke Out on His Relationship With Shailene Woodley Last Week

Source: MEGA Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly started dating in July 2020.

Woodley made headlines last week after her ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers made several bombshell claims about their relationship on September 10. "I dated Shailene. I propose and she says 'Yes,'" Rodgers, 42, said during an appearance on the "Not Just Football" podcast. "Maybe she felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no. But a couple days after that, she tells me, ‘You know, before we get married, I gotta go f--- this guy.'" The former couple got engaged in February 2021, but split in early 2022 before tying the knot.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Rodgers Made Bombshell Claims Against Shailene Woodley

Source: MEGA Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement in February 2022.

Rodgers also pushed back on claims that he "ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her." The football player was seemingly referencing Woodley's comments to Outside magazine in February 2022, where she described their split as the "darkest" time of her life. "But the actuality is, she told me that and then she took off the ring by March [2021]," he recalled. "I proposed in December [2020]. Took off the ring by March. We had a couple times where we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened. There wasn’t even a relationship in ‘22 to break off."

How Did Shailene Woodley Respond to Aaron Rodger's Recent Comments?

Source: MEGA Shailene Woodley was asked about Aaron Rodger's recent comments while at an Emmys fundraiser on September 13.