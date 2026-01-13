Megyn Kelly Slams Melissa Gilbert for 'Lecturing' Her About Abuse Cases While 'Covering Up' Husband Timothy Busfield's Child Sexual Abuse Scandal
Jan. 13 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly took aim at Melissa Gilbert for painting the journalist in a negative light all while the actress' husband, Timothy Busfield, was in the midst of his own scandal.
On the Monday, January 12, episode of Kelly's show, she discussed the "deeply disturbing" allegations against Busfield, in which he was accused of sexually abusing two 11-year-old boys from the age of 7.
Megyn Kelly Believes Timothy Busfield's Accusers
Kelly, 55, believes the victims but acknowledged she doesn't "know" much about the situation.
"So I'm going to keep my mind open, and I don't want to prejudge Timothy Busfield's case before he's had the chance to defend himself," she noted. "I find it extremely odd that he's not turning himself in and he is at large. We're on day four now. Very strange."
Megyn Kelly Calls Out Melisa Gilbert's Hypocritical Actions
The political commentator then touched on her drama with Gilbert, noting the Little House on the Prairie alum started "lecturing" her "about abuse cases but knew full well that her husband had been accused of molesting two young boys. She knew it."
"And friends, that's why she did it," Kelly insisted. "She went online and decided to try to make herself into a victim in the whole '15-year-olds are also abuse victims,' which people claimed I disagreed with, which I would never disagree with. In no world did I ever say that they weren't abused victims."
"I was making a distinction between the legal term 'pedophile' and who it encompasses, and that is it," she clarified. "And these f------ loons decided to run some campaign suggesting I didn't think it was a big deal for a 15-year-old to get assaulted or abused."
"And Melissa Gilbert, the whole time was obviously trying to cover up for the huge sexual molestation scandal that was about to break in her own marriage," the podcast host continued. "She's mentioned repeatedly in the police affidavit on buying the presents for the boys in what the COP is calling an atmosphere of grooming."
Why Did Melissa Gilbert Shame Megyn Kelly?
Back in November, Kelly came under fire for not calling late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein a "pedophile" since some of his victims were teenagers.
"There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?" Kelly said. "It’s just whatever. It’s sick."
Gilbert, 61, shamed Kelly via social media and explained she was "nauseated" by how she was supposed to play the love interest of a man who was 23 when she was 15. She also included the hashtags "#iwasfifteen, #imfifteen and #iwasachild" to highlight other victims' stories, telling Kelly, "be careful with your words."
Though a warrant is out for Busfield's arrest, he has yet to be located.
The investigation began in 2024 after the actor, 68, met the kids on the set of The Cleaning Lady in 2022.