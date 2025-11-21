Melissa Gilbert Slams Megyn Kelly's Controversial Jeffrey Epstein Comments: 'It's Sick'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert, the former star of Little House on the Prairie, is calling out Megyn Kelly for her troubling comments about convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly sparked outrage when she suggested that some people believe Epstein "was not a pedophile" because "he was into the barely legal type," referring to 15-year-old girls.
"There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?" Kelly argued. "It’s just whatever. It’s sick."
Her remarks ignited intense backlash, leading to the trending hashtag #iWasFifteen, where women shared photos of themselves at that age to highlight their youth and personal experiences with sexual abuse.
Gilbert addressed Kelly's comments on Instagram, stating, “I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share. After seeing many women’s posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild, I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up. And this is some of what I found.”
The actress, who began her role in Little House at just 10 years old, posted several images of herself at 15, including moments with costar Dean Butler, who was 23 at the time.
"I am actually nauseated," Gilbert wrote. "The girl on vacation in Hawaii with her family is the same girl who was expected to 'fall in love with' and kiss a man on film who was several years older than she was. Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say 'I WAS A CHILD. I WAS FIFTEEN.'"
Gilbert continued, expressing gratitude for the support she had during her youth. “Thank God my mom and Michael [Landon] and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn’t had them all? I am so fortunate (Sort of). Many other young women aren’t.”
She concluded her post by addressing Kelly directly, urging her to “be careful with your words.”
Epstein, who faced multiple legal battles over sexual misconduct, was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and died by apparent suicide in his jail cell before his trial on more serious charges. Recently, the release of emails related to Epstein reignited discussions about his connections, including those with prominent individuals and current President Donald Trump.
This isn’t the first time Gilbert has voiced her opinions on Kelly. Earlier this year, amid news of a Little House reboot, Kelly threatened to disrupt the project if it became "woke."
In response, Gilbert retorted on social media, noting the original series tackled critical issues like racism, addiction, and misogyny, saying, “TV doesn’t get too much more ‘woke’ than we did.”
As for the iconic kiss between Gilbert and Butler during the show, Butler recently shared his feelings about their age difference at the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion, wishing they could have been closer in age for a more authentic portrayal of their characters' love story.