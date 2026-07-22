Megyn Kelly Questions Why Sunny Hostin's Son Was Running Around a 'Sketchy' Area When Police Cited Him for Trespassing

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Megyn Kelly is questioning the circumstances surrounding the police stop involving Sunny Hostin's son Gabriel Hostin. The conservative commentator argued there are still unanswered questions about why he was in the area where officers cited him for trespassing.

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'Something Isn't Adding Up'

Source: mega Link Lauren questioned why Gabriel Hostin was near train tracks instead of in a residential neighborhood.

During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Megyn highlighted remarks from YouTuber Link Lauren, who said Gabriel's explanation that he was out for a walk didn't make sense based on where police encountered him. "We've acquired these pictures of where he was allegedly out running, but then I think he said he was walking," Link recounted. "It says private property, no trespassing. This looks like a sketchy area." Link noted that the location appeared to be behind warehouses near train tracks rather than in a residential neighborhood. "Why are you out behind a warehouse in this industrial area by the train tracks at sunset where there's alleged drug and other criminal activity?" he asked. "Something isn't adding up to me. I think she knows more than she's letting on."

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Trump Family Comparison

Source: mega Megyn Kelly suggested the media would have investigated further had a member of the Trump family been involved.

Megyn also argued the media would have treated the story differently if the person involved had been a member of President Donald Trump's family. "If this had been, I don't know, Don Trump Jr. or Barron Trump... when he was just a candidate, and he was running, Trump Sr., do you think the media might follow up?" Megyn asked. "I think we'd probably get to the bottom."

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Sunny Hostin Pleaded With Officers

Source: mega Bodycam footage showed Sunny Hostin identifying herself as a co-host of 'The View' and former federal prosecutor while speaking with police.

The renewed attention comes after bodycam footage showed Sunny trying to convince Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers not to cite her son after he was stopped at the New Rochelle Metro-North station shortly before 8 p.m. on June 16. Speaking to an officer over the phone before arriving at the scene, The View co-host introduced herself by saying, "My name is Sunny Hostin, and I'm one of the co-hosts of The View, and I'm a former federal prosecutor." Once she arrived, she continued to plead Gabriel's case, adding, "That's my son. He's a Harvard graduate. He doesn't have a criminal record. He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake." According to MTA police, officers spotted 23-year-old Gabriel on the Metro-North railroad right-of-way near Commerce Drive, an area marked with multiple "No Trespassing" signs and located next to an electrified third rail. Although officers said the violation was technically an offense worthy of an arrest, they opted to issue him a trespassing summons after confirming he had no prior criminal history.

Sunny Hostin Says Gabriel Hostin Entered by Mistake

Source: mega Sunny Hostin repeatedly told officers her son was a Harvard graduate with no criminal record.