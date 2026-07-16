Sunny Hostin's Son Gabriel Accepted Into Ivy League's Pre-Med School as 'The View' Star Fights to Get His Trespassing Charge Dismissed
July 16 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Though Sunny Hostin's son Gabriel is facing trespassing charges, he's still moving full speed ahead with his future.
On July 10, the mother and son posted a joint video on Instagram as they filmed him finding out he was accepted into Columbia University's pre-med program.
'We Are So Very Proud'
"Our family received a beautiful surprise yesterday. Gabriel will be attending Columbia University in preparation to go to medical school," she wrote in the caption. "We are so very proud. Another Dr. Hostin in the fam."
In the clip, Gabriel, Sunny and his grandmother gathered around the computer as he logged in to find out his fate. The trio celebrated when he read his acceptance out loud, with Gabriel and The View star sharing a hug.
Other loved ones he was FaceTiming with also cheered.
Gabriel, 24, graduated from Harvard University last year.
What Did Gabriel Hostin Do?
As OK! reported, news of Gabriel's trespassing scandal only came to light recently despite the drama occurring on June 16. At the time, he was cited around 8 p.m. for trespassing on an active railroad, though no arrest was made.
Sunny, a former prosecutor, is representing her son and begged for the charge to be dismissed in a letter. In her note, she explained he "observed a gravel incline that could be used for hill training" and walked through "open" gates.
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"The only 'No Trespassing' sign was affixed to the left gate and because the gates are open, it was not visible to my client as he entered the property," she shared. "He reasonably believed that the area was accessible and had no intention of entering private property unlawfully."
Sunny Hostin Calls the Situation an 'Honest Mistake'
"During the encounter, and in my presence, the officer acknowledged that the gate should have been closed and, using a key from his own belt, proceeded to close and lock the gate," the TV star, 57, continued. "The officer further advised that he was intentionally issuing only a violation — not a criminal trespass charge — in order to deter others from entering the property. The officer's acknowledgment that the gate should have been secured reinforces my client's reasonable belief that the area appeared open and accessible to the public."
Sunny called the incident an "honest mistake" and highlighted her son's trouble-free past and impressive academics. He's due in court on July 31.
The situation sparked controversy, as it was reported that Gabriel tried to name drop his mom when talking to the police. It was also said that Sunny mentioned her coveted job on The View when she spoke to authorities.