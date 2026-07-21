Watch Sunny Hostin Name-Drop 'The View' in Desperate Plea for Cops to Let Her 'Harvard Graduate' Son Off the Hook for Trespassing: Bodycam Footage
July 21 2026, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin leaned on both her television fame and legal background after police stopped her son for allegedly trespassing on Metro-North railroad property.
Newly released body camera footage shows The View co-host urging officers to give Gabriel Hostin a break, repeatedly emphasizing his clean record and Ivy League credentials.
Sunny Hostin Introduced Herself as a 'The View' Co-Host
Body camera footage captured Sunny speaking with an officer over the phone after learning her son had been detained.
"My name is Sunny Hostin, and I'm one of the co-hosts of 'The View,' and I'm a former federal prosecutor," she said.
Once she arrived at the scene, Sunny continued making her case directly to officers.
"That's my son. He's a Harvard graduate. He doesn't have a criminal record," she said. "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."
Police Said They Already Showed Leniency
According to records obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabriel, 23, was stopped by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police shortly before 8 p.m. on June 16.
Officers allegedly spotted him inside the Metro-North railroad right-of-way at New Rochelle, New York station, an area marked with multiple "No Trespassing" signs.
An MTA Police spokesperson said officers observed him running near an electrified third rail before stopping him near Commerce Drive.
After confirming he had no criminal history, police issued him a trespass summons instead of making an arrest.
The footage shows Gabriel questioning whether the citation was necessary.
"Because it is an arrestable offense. I want to make that clear," one officer told him. "We're dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way."
The officer added that police had already considered his clean record.
"We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere," the officer said.
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Sunny Hostin Pointed to Her Son's Background
Despite the explanation, Sunny continued asking officers to use their discretion.
"He's a Harvard grad who teaches fourth-grade geometry to South Bronx kids," she said. "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."
Charging documents allege an officer observed Gabriel on the active railroad right-of-way despite posted warning signs stating, "NO TRESPASSING – PRIVATE PROPERTY – VIOLATORS WILL BE PROSECUTED."
Authorities also photographed the gated entrance and signage before issuing him an appearance ticket.
Gabriel is scheduled to appear in New Rochelle City Court on July 31.
Sunny Hostin Claimed Her Son Made an Honest Mistake
In a letter obtained by TMZ, Sunny argued that her son accidentally entered the restricted area while out for a training run.
She wrote that Gabriel, whom she described as "a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system," was looking for a gravel incline suitable for hill workouts.
Sunny claimed the entrance gate was open and said the only "No Trespassing" sign was attached to the left side of the gate, making it difficult to see.
According to the letter, Gabriel believed the open gate led to a public area and entered the property unintentionally.