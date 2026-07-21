Watch Sunny Hostin Name-Drop 'The View' in Desperate Plea for Cops to Let Her 'Harvard Graduate' Son Off the Hook for Trespassing: Bodycam Footage

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Sunny Hostin leaned on both her television fame and legal background after police stopped her son for allegedly trespassing on Metro-North railroad property. Newly released body camera footage shows The View co-host urging officers to give Gabriel Hostin a break, repeatedly emphasizing his clean record and Ivy League credentials.

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Sunny Hostin Introduced Herself as a 'The View' Co-Host

Source: mega Sunny Hostin introduced herself as a 'The View' co-host and former federal prosecutor while speaking with police.

Body camera footage captured Sunny speaking with an officer over the phone after learning her son had been detained. "My name is Sunny Hostin, and I'm one of the co-hosts of 'The View,' and I'm a former federal prosecutor," she said. Once she arrived at the scene, Sunny continued making her case directly to officers. "That's my son. He's a Harvard graduate. He doesn't have a criminal record," she said. "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram The incident happened on June 16 after 8 p.m.

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Police Said They Already Showed Leniency

Source: mega Police said Gabriel Hostin was seen running near an electrified third rail in a restricted Metro-North area.

According to records obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabriel, 23, was stopped by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police shortly before 8 p.m. on June 16. Officers allegedly spotted him inside the Metro-North railroad right-of-way at New Rochelle, New York station, an area marked with multiple "No Trespassing" signs. An MTA Police spokesperson said officers observed him running near an electrified third rail before stopping him near Commerce Drive. After confirming he had no criminal history, police issued him a trespass summons instead of making an arrest. The footage shows Gabriel questioning whether the citation was necessary. "Because it is an arrestable offense. I want to make that clear," one officer told him. "We're dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way." The officer added that police had already considered his clean record. "We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere," the officer said.

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Sunny Hostin Pointed to Her Son's Background

Source: mega Sunny Hostin emphasized that her son teaches fourth-grade geometry and had never been in legal trouble before.

Despite the explanation, Sunny continued asking officers to use their discretion. "He's a Harvard grad who teaches fourth-grade geometry to South Bronx kids," she said. "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake." Charging documents allege an officer observed Gabriel on the active railroad right-of-way despite posted warning signs stating, "NO TRESPASSING – PRIVATE PROPERTY – VIOLATORS WILL BE PROSECUTED." Authorities also photographed the gated entrance and signage before issuing him an appearance ticket. Gabriel is scheduled to appear in New Rochelle City Court on July 31.

Sunny Hostin Claimed Her Son Made an Honest Mistake

Source: mega In a letter, Sunny Hostin argued her son mistakenly entered the restricted area while training for a run after seeing an open gate.