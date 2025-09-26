'He's a Self-Pitying Baby': Outraged Megyn Kelly Trashes Jimmy Kimmel for 'Not Apologizing' Over MAGA Comments in His TV Return

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly wasn't satisfied with what Jimmy Kimmel had to say when he returned to his late-night TV show after a short suspension. Two days after Jimmy Kimmel Live! resumed, the journalist dissed the comedian on her self-titled podcast, as she feels he didn't properly apologize for the things that got him temporarily kicked off the air.

Megyn Kelly Slams Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night TV Return

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly criticized Jimmy Kimmel's return to TV, as she felt he didn't properly apologize for his comments about Charlie Kirk's death.

"He was a self-pitying baby. That was my take on it. Boo f------ hoo! He almost cried for himself," Kelly stated, referring to how Kimmel teared up during his monologue. "He wasn't sorry about what he said about MAGA breeding the Charlie Kirk shooter, which was a lie. And the reason I know is because he didn't correct the record, nor did he apologize. It was unbelievable. He got there and cried and whined for himself."

The Journalist Didn't Like How Jimmy Kimmel Mentioned Erika Kirk's Forgiveness

Source: abc;@mrserikakirk/instagram Kelly felt the comedian was using Erika Kirk's 'willingness to forgive' to earn back viewership.

Kelly also called him out for his comments about Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, as he commended her for revealing she forgave her husband's accused shooter, Tyler Robinson. "The reason he's speaking about Erika Kirk's willingness to forgive is because he wants everyone to forgive him without actually apologizing or owning up to what he did. That's why he's so deeply touched by it," she insisted. "He's basically saying, 'Forgive me, let me off the hook. I deserve forgiveness,' though he doesn't even acknowledge what he actually did."

Source: mega The journalist shamed Kimmel for 'making light of Charlie Kirk's murder.'

"What he did was make light of the murder of a young man. He absolutely made light of Charlie Kirk's murder. He made a joke out of it. He ripped on MAGA, which was suffering and grieving, and he thought that they would be a fun target to mock, and then suggested they were the ones who did this, that this guy was MAGA, which was a lie," the podcast host continued. "So he may not have intended to do that, but that's exactly what he did. This wasn't fodder for jokes and he treated it like it was."

Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

As OK! reported, the late-night host's series was suspended on September 17 for the comments he made about Charlie's death, as he insinuated the assassin was part of the MAGA movement without evidence. He also made a joke about the way Donald Trump was grieving the loss of the Republican.

Source: mega Kimmel's show was on hiatus from September 17 to September 21.