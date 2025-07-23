Megyn Kelly Unloads on Jennifer Lopez for Not Having Any 'Class': 'Her Songs Are Unpopular!'
Megyn Kelly went off on Jennifer Lopez again!
During the July 22 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the conservative commentator slammed the "Dance Again" singer’s music and steamy stage performances.
“J.Lo's out on tour in the middle of nowhere. I don't know – no one's listening to J.Lo. Her tours have been a mess. Her songs are unpopular,” Kelly claimed.
She didn’t stop there as Kelly then ripped into Lopez’s recent sultry concert moves that stirred buzz online.
“Here's a man with his face in her crotch. For listening audience, we see heinie with a thong, and a man [who] looks like he's giving her oral s--, like his face is in her crotch,” she said.
“Now she bends over, and then for the next several minutes, she simulates actual s-- acts… she's doing actual s-- acts, though she's clothed with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess? I don't know what they're wearing. Yeah, like doggy style, missionary, her sitting up on them and writhing and grinding,” she added.
Kelly then took aim at Lopez’s age, suggesting the superstar should switch gears.
“She's 55 years old, and she hasn't come to grips with the fact that she's not a s-- symbol anymore. I'm sorry. I can say this because I'll be 55 in November. We're not s-- symbols. We can look great for our age. We could rock a bikini in the right setting. That's terrific, good for us,” she exclaimed.
“But asking the American public to look at you and be like, ‘I want to have s-- when I look at her,’ that ship has sailed… It sailed with menopause… It just makes us think about how old you are. Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft p--- actress,” Kelly added.
The lawyer even compared Lopez to comedian Jon Stewart, saying, “These are the same people in different bodies, Stewart and Lopez."
This harsh rant follows Kelly’s recent X post (formerly Twitter), in which she touched upon a viral video of Lopez’s set at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife.
"So she’s a soft p--- star now. Great choices!" Kelly wrote, sharing the clip.
In the footage, Lopez rocked a skimpy thong bodysuit with daring cut-outs. One dancer ran his lips from her abs down between her legs while she sat with her legs spread.
In other moments, she straddled a dancer, mimicked raunchy moves, dropped to all fours and was lifted into the air with her crotch pointed at a male dancer’s face.
Last month, Kelly also called out Lopez for her outfit at a Pride event in Washington, D.C.
"This is a serious problem in our culture, when you have a 56-year-old woman who performs on stage — and this was a Pride event, of course, because J.Lo's also woke — and thinks it's really important that she show her v----- to us,” Kelly said on her podcast.
She added, "This 56-year-old woman as an attempt to be like empowered and show us how you can still be fierce at 56 really wanted us to see her v-----... Why? Why does she think that's important? Why do these women think this is empowering?"