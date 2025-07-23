or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Unloads on Jennifer Lopez for Not Having Any 'Class': 'Her Songs Are Unpopular!'

megyn kelly slams jlo tour
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly ripped into Jennifer Lopez, this time calling her out for having 'no class.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly went off on Jennifer Lopez again!

During the July 22 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the conservative commentator slammed the "Dance Again" singer’s music and steamy stage performances.

Article continues below advertisement

“J.Lo's out on tour in the middle of nowhere. I don't know – no one's listening to J.Lo. Her tours have been a mess. Her songs are unpopular,” Kelly claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back in her criticism of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: @MegynKelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back in her criticism of Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t stop there as Kelly then ripped into Lopez’s recent sultry concert moves that stirred buzz online.

“Here's a man with his face in her crotch. For listening audience, we see heinie with a thong, and a man [who] looks like he's giving her oral s--, like his face is in her crotch,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The journalist slammed J.Lo’s music, outfits and stage performance.
Source: @TaraBull808/X

The journalist slammed J.Lo’s music, outfits and stage performance.

Article continues below advertisement

“Now she bends over, and then for the next several minutes, she simulates actual s-- acts… she's doing actual s-- acts, though she's clothed with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess? I don't know what they're wearing. Yeah, like doggy style, missionary, her sitting up on them and writhing and grinding,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly then took aim at Lopez’s age, suggesting the superstar should switch gears.

“She's 55 years old, and she hasn't come to grips with the fact that she's not a s-- symbol anymore. I'm sorry. I can say this because I'll be 55 in November. We're not s-- symbols. We can look great for our age. We could rock a bikini in the right setting. That's terrific, good for us,” she exclaimed.

“But asking the American public to look at you and be like, ‘I want to have s-- when I look at her,’ that ship has sailed… It sailed with menopause… It just makes us think about how old you are. Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft p--- actress,” Kelly added.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The lawyer even compared Lopez to comedian Jon Stewart, saying, “These are the same people in different bodies, Stewart and Lopez."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TaraBull808/X
Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly said Lopez is no longer a s-- symbol.
Source: @TaraBull808/X

Megyn Kelly said Lopez is no longer a s-- symbol.

Article continues below advertisement

This harsh rant follows Kelly’s recent X post (formerly Twitter), in which she touched upon a viral video of Lopez’s set at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife.

"So she’s a soft p--- star now. Great choices!" Kelly wrote, sharing the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

In the footage, Lopez rocked a skimpy thong bodysuit with daring cut-outs. One dancer ran his lips from her abs down between her legs while she sat with her legs spread.

In other moments, she straddled a dancer, mimicked raunchy moves, dropped to all fours and was lifted into the air with her crotch pointed at a male dancer’s face.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The TV host believes Jennifer Lopez needs to show more class.
Source: MEGA

The TV host believes Jennifer Lopez needs to show more class.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Kelly also called out Lopez for her outfit at a Pride event in Washington, D.C.

"This is a serious problem in our culture, when you have a 56-year-old woman who performs on stage — and this was a Pride event, of course, because J.Lo's also woke — and thinks it's really important that she show her v----- to us,” Kelly said on her podcast.

She added, "This 56-year-old woman as an attempt to be like empowered and show us how you can still be fierce at 56 really wanted us to see her v-----... Why? Why does she think that's important? Why do these women think this is empowering?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.