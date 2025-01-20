Megyn Kelly Claims 'All' Harris Supporter Jennifer Lopez Knows How to Do Is 'Ruin Marriages' Before Donald Trump's Inauguration
Megyn Kelly took aim at Jennifer Lopez during a victory rally for President Donald Trump that took place on Sunday, January 19.
While speaking at the Washington D.C. Capitol One Arena, the journalist insulted the "On the Floor" singer after she rallied for Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 election campaign.
"The good news just keeps on coming. I woke up this morning, I was two inches taller, a pound thinner and I had skin like Jennifer Lopez," Kelly joked to the audience. "Speaking of J. Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It’s so delightful."
"These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try and tell us how to vote, really," she added. "I mean like those celebrities who know nothing about anything."
"All J. Lo knows about what to do is ruin marriages," she claimed, seemingly referring to her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, as well as her previous splits from Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. "She’s an expert in that. Why did she have to try and ruin the country too?"
"So goodbye J. Lo, it didn’t work out for you," Kelly said.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez's divorce from Affleck was officially finalized this past month following more than two years of marriage. Despite the unhappy ending to their seemingly fairytale second-chance at their early 2000s romance, a source spilled the divorce "never got ugly."
"Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible," the source dished of the high-profile split.
"Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that," the source explained. "I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends."
Prior to her marriage with Affleck, Lopez dated other big names in sports and entertainment. She famously dated disgraced music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs from 1999 to 2001, choreographer Casper Smart from 2011 to 2016 and baseball player Alex Rodriguez from 2017 to 2021.
Lopez was first engaged to Affleck in November 2002, but they called off their wedding in 2004 after the pressures of their relationship being in the spotlight became too much. They reconnected in early 2021.