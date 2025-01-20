Megyn Kelly Claims 'All' Harris Supporter Jennifer Lopez Knows How to Do Is 'Ruin Marriages' Before Donald Trump's Inauguration

As OK! previously reported, Lopez's divorce from Affleck was officially finalized this past month following more than two years of marriage. Despite the unhappy ending to their seemingly fairytale second-chance at their early 2000s romance, a source spilled the divorce "never got ugly."

"Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible," the source dished of the high-profile split.

"Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that," the source explained. "I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends."