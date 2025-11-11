TV Star Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback High School Yearbook Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly has fans doing a double take after an old high school yearbook photo resurfaced online. Kelly’s 1988 photo from Bethlehem Central High School went viral, in which the talk show host, 54, can be spotted wearing a black strapless shawl, with her hair styled in voluminous curls. “Dream to be followed / Hope all the while / Live your live now with love and a smile - MMK,” read her senior quote.

Fans Shared Their Reactions to Megyn Kelly's Yearbook Photo

Source: Bethlehem Central High School Fans had many reactions to Megyn Kelly's throwback yearbook photo.

Fans were quick to react to Kelly’s drastically different look, with many noting that her nose appeared noticeably changed. “OMG she looks so different. She’s not getting past those nose job rumors now,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “A different person.”

Megyn Kelly Openly Uses Botox

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly is open about her use of Botox but has slammed other cosmetic procedures.

Kelly has openly talked about using Botox but has consistently denied having plastic surgery, dismissing rumors in the past that she’s had a rhinoplasty to shape her nose. “I am very anti-filler, very anti-filler. It just goes wrong too often,” she said in a 2024 interview. Kelly is known for being vocal about her anti-plastic surgery views, including a notable incident with actress Erin Moriarty in 2024, where she alleged during her SiriusXM podcast that The Boys star went under the knife to turn into a “fake version” of herself.

Megyn Kelly Feuded With Erin Moriarty

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly publicly feuded with Erin Moriarty in 2024.

“It’s not about an objection to plastic surgery. It’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself,” Kelly continued. “Truly like a Kim Kardashian disciple with the enormous lips and the teeny tiny nose and the huge, overdone filler cheeks. ... I find it like a sign of mental illness. It’s extremely upsetting, it’s a massive turnoff to me.” Moriarty, 31, hit back, slamming Kelly for using an outdated photo to defend her accusations. “How utterly misinformed, inaccurate and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling,” she wrote via social media days later. Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich, who hasn’t treated either star, weighed in on the conversation, telling a news outlet, “Here is a clear example of someone in a glass house throwing stones. Megyn unequivocally and 100 percent has had a rhinoplasty. Compared to Erin’s rhinoplasty, Megyn’s rhinoplasty is pretty terrible.”

'Megyn's Rhinoplasty Is Pretty Terrible,' Says Plastic Surgeon

Source: MEGA A plastic surgeon shared their opinion and believed that the talk show has '100 percent' underwent a rhinoplasty.