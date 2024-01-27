Megyn Kelly Claims 'Unlikable' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' New Podcast Is 'Like a Soap Opera'
Megyn Kelly isn't sold on ousted Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' latest career venture.
On the Friday, January 26, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist blasted the couple as "so unlikeable" as they they host their own podcast.
"This thing is like a soap opera," she said. "You won't be surprised given how their relationship appears to have begun. It doesn't seem like it's doing very well."
"So Tuesday of this week, they decided to drop a podcast in the middle of an argument, of a fight they were having," she continued. "He's an a-- and she's victimized at everything. She can't believe all the work she has to do now as a podcaster. She's used to somebody doing this for her, it’s stressful!"
"I guarantee you these people working three hours a day," she speculated. "Okay, nurses are on their feet eight to 12 hours a day dealing with sick bodily functions. They like they actually have to work to put food on their tables."
"These are both millionaires. Just stop. No one feels sorry for you," Kelly added. "Then they were saying, 'We don't want people to think we're the perfect couple.' We don’t, don’t worry."
Far-right activist Charlie Kirk chimed in to criticize Holmes for frequently referring to his co-host and girlfriend by her surname on the show.
"They need more than therapy," Kirk noted. "They need to go to like Switzerland for a month. They need like a whole team of people that just look at them and heal them. They're far from role models."
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes lost their high profile jobs at ABC in early 2023 after their workplace romance was exposed.
The couple made their media comeback by launching their podcast in December 2023, however, according to reports, they went from being in the top 5 for all podcasts after their debut to plummeting the 243rd spot by January 6.